More ECB rate cuts coming but pace of easing uncertain, Rehn says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is on track to get inflation back down to 2%, so more interest rate cuts are coming, but the exact pace of policy easing is still uncertain, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

"We are approaching a neutral level of interest rates – although nobody knows exactly when this will be reached," Rehn told a conference in London.

"The direction of rate changes is clear but the speed and scope of rate cuts will depend on our overall assessment at each meeting of three factors: the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)