Advertisement
Canada markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,001.55
    -32.44 (-0.13%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,709.54
    +0.79 (+0.01%)
     

  • DOW

    42,196.52
    +39.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7387
    -0.0020 (-0.28%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.61
    +1.51 (+2.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    81,921.13
    -654.41 (-0.79%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.70
    -0.09 (-11.34%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,666.50
    -3.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,195.00
    -2.03 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    +0.0240 (+0.63%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,959.50
    -50.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.68
    +0.78 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,287.20
    -3.66 (-0.04%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,552.06
    +743.30 (+1.97%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6690
    -0.0011 (-0.16%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES FALL IN WAIT FOR JOBS REPORT, MIDEAST MOVES

In focus is whether the data will reinforce trend of steady cooling or show signs of cracks

More Americans file for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain historically low

Matt Ott
·1 min read
The Associated Press

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose modestly last week but remains at healthy levels.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for jobless claims rose by 6,000 to 225,000 for the week of Sept. 28. It was slightly more than the 221,000 analysts were expecting.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of weekly volatility, fell by 750 to 224,250.

Applications for jobless benefits are widely considered representative of U.S. layoffs in a given week.

Thursday’s report said that the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits was down by 1,000 to about 1.83 million for the week of Sept. 21.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press