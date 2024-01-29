More than £1 billion to be wiped from vaping industry after disposables ban

The consultation on single-use vapes is due to open next year (John Stilwell/PA) (PA Archive)

More than £1 billion is set to be wiped from the UK e-cigarette industry after the Prime Minister announced an outright ban on disposable vapes.

The ban, which is aimed at slashing the uptake of vaping among teenagers, is expected to be enacted later this year with retailers given a six-month implementation period.

The disposable vape category is worth as much as £1.2 billion in the UK annually, according to figures by ECigIntelligence, with disposables representing more than 4 in 5 vapes sold.

The ban poses a major threat to the UK’s vape retailers, which have occupied a growing share of the British high street. There are now more than 3,500 specialist vape shops in the UK, according to figures from the Local Data Company – which exclude other e-cigarette stockists such as supermarkets and newsagents.

The announcement came as a blow to vape supplier Chill Brands, with its shares tumbling as much as 40% after markets opened today as it vowed to “adjust” its operations to accommodate for the change.

Nearly 70% of parents, teachers, healthcare professionals and the general public are supportive of the measure, according to a government consultation, with studies suggesting as much as 9% of 11 to 15-year-olds are now using vapes and the proportion of 11 to 17-year-old vapers using disposablesâ¯increasing almost ninefold in the last two years. A huge rise in the amount of e-wage resulting from vape disposal is also cited as a concern.

PM Rishi Sunak said: “As any parent or teacher knows, one of the most worrying trends at the moment is the rise in vaping among children, and so we must act before it becomes endemic.

“The long-term impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine within them can be highly addictive, so while vaping can be a useful tool to help smokers quit, marketing vapes to children is not acceptable.”

The move is the latest sign in a wider global crackdown on e-cigarettes, with China and several US states having banned the sale of flavoured vapes domestically – amid evidence fruit flavours are most popular with children and teenagers.

