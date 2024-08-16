Moonpig Group And 2 Other Stocks On The UK Exchange That Could Be Trading Below Intrinsic Value

The London market has recently faced headwinds, with the FTSE 100 closing lower due to weak trade data from China and concerns about the global economic recovery. Despite these challenges, opportunities may exist for investors in undervalued stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The United Kingdom

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG) £30.85 £59.60 48.2% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) US$0.37 US$0.72 48.8% Tracsis (AIM:TRCS) £5.85 £11.42 48.8% Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) £6.46 £12.32 47.5% AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) £131.66 £254.98 48.4% C&C Group (LSE:CCR) £1.564 £3.01 48.1% Mercia Asset Management (AIM:MERC) £0.348 £0.68 48.6% Tortilla Mexican Grill (AIM:MEX) £0.52 £1.01 48.4% SysGroup (AIM:SYS) £0.335 £0.66 49.3% Nexxen International (AIM:NEXN) £2.81 £5.39 47.9%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Overview: Moonpig Group PLC, with a market cap of £744.81 million, operates in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom offering online greeting cards and gifts.

Operations: The company generates revenue from three main segments: Greetz (£51.24 million), Moonpig (£241.33 million), and Experiences (£48.58 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.6%

Moonpig Group is currently trading at £2.16, significantly below its estimated fair value of £3.7, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company reported strong financial results with sales of £341.14 million and net income of £34.17 million for the year ended April 30, 2024. Earnings are forecast to grow by 16.8% annually, outpacing the UK market's growth rate of 14.3%. Despite high debt levels and recent insider selling, Moonpig's consistent cash generation and plans for strategic M&A highlight its potential for future value creation.

Overview: Renewi plc, with a market cap of £541.36 million, operates in the collection, sorting, and processing of waste to create secondary materials across the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal and internationally.

Operations: Renewi plc generates revenue from several segments, including Specialities (€175.20 million), Mineralz & Water (€181.60 million), Belgium Commercial Waste (€476.20 million), and Netherlands Commercial Waste (€911.50 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 14.6%

Renewi is trading at £6.72, below its estimated fair value of £7.87, reflecting potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a high debt level and declining profit margins (2.5% vs 4.8% last year), earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 21.15% annually over the next three years, outpacing the UK market's growth rate of 14.3%. Recent strategic alliances aim to enhance recycling capabilities, potentially bolstering future financial performance and sustainability efforts.

Overview: The Sage Group plc, with a market cap of £10.32 billion, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are as follows: £595 million from Europe, £1.01 billion from North America, and £488 million from the United Kingdom & Ireland.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 10.7%

Sage Group is trading at £10.33, below its estimated fair value of £11.56, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Recent revenue growth of 9% in Q3 2024 and a strategic partnership with VoPay to enhance Sage Business Cloud Payroll highlight operational improvements. However, the company carries a high level of debt, and while earnings are forecast to grow at 14.38% annually, this is not considered significant growth.

Key Takeaways

