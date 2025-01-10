Moon Capital Management Liquidated CVS Health Corporation (CVS) with Modest Gain

Moon Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The majority of experts believed two years ago that a U.S. recession might be approaching within the next twelve months. Two years later, however, the economy has managed to escape contraction, inflation is under control, profit margins are strong, and investor confidence has returned. The S&P 500 has also generated its best two-year return since 1998, the year before the Internet investment bubble burst, with a 23% gain in 2024. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Moon Capital Management highlighted stocks like CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a US-based health solutions provider. The one-month return of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was -7.20%, and its shares lost 41.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 8, 2025, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stock closed at $46.01 per share with a market capitalization of $57.899 billion.

Moon Capital Management stated the following regarding CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"We sold all our CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares in December at approximately $50 per share, achieving a modest (and disappointing) gain over our multi-year holding period. While CVS has generated significant cash flow in recent years – a figure that is likely to grow in the near term due to its Medicare Advantage business – the intrinsic value of the company, has not seen a substantial increase. Over the past three years, the company has burned through more than $18 billion of its free cash flow on acquisitions of Signify and Oak Street Health. (Burned through” is a financial euphemism for “wasted.”)