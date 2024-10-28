Mood in German export sector darkens further in October, survey shows

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood in Germany's export industry darkened further in October, with the automotive and metal sectors anticipating the heaviest losses in international trade, according to the results of a survey published on Monday.

Ifo's indicator for export expectations fell to minus 6.7 points from minus 6.5 points in September, the economic institute said in a statement.

"Companies are not currently benefiting from the positive economic development in other countries," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of Ifo surveys.

