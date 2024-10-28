Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing

TORONTO — Josephine Sindani’s first memory of using a food bank is a happy one.

She was eight years old and still adjusting to the shock of an Ottawa winter after recently moving from Halifax, where she and her mom arrived in Canada from Sudan about two years earlier. One day she saw her pregnant mother approaching their home, trudging through snow and carrying a “big bag of toys.”

“It's such an ingrained image in my head, just because it was such an important time and she was able to get Christmas presents and a jacket for us and food,” said Sindani, now 34 and a mother herself.

Sindani said she, her mom and two younger brothers relied on food banks off-and-on for the next five years, until her mom finished her master's degree and began working steadily.

As an adult, Sindani would return to food banks several more times – when she was a 20-year-old student in Toronto and newly pregnant; when pregnant with her second child in 2013 while launching her construction business; and most recently, in 2021 after the pandemic ground business opportunities to a halt.

Sindani teared up recalling the moment she realized her student loans were not enough to support herself and her unborn baby. She knew she should reach out for help, but feelings of shame were hard to overcome.

“I know it very, very well, and it's diminishing for your psyche and just like, your energy,” said Sindani.

“It feels like you're failing. That's what it is. It feels like you're failing. And you're not."

New data from Food Banks Canada suggests more people than ever are facing this difficult decision.

Its annual survey of food bank use in Canada recorded more than two million visits in March 2024 – nearly double the monthly visits five years ago in March 2019, and six per cent above last year's record-breaking figure.

The study, released Monday, says rapid inflation, housing costs and insufficient social supports are driving new levels of poverty and food insecurity.

That includes outsized demand from renters, racialized groups, people with disabilities, newcomers to Canada and residents across the North, and a "deeply concerning" need among seniors and families with children.

Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley said food banks are being pushed to “the brink” and low-income Canadians need help immediately.

The report calls on governments to introduce measures that include rent assistance and a monthly payment to low-income groups to help off-set rent and food costs.

“HungerCount 2024” says there were 2,059,636 visits to food banks across Canada in March 2024 — up six per cent from 2023 and 90 per cent from 2019.

