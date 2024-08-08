Montana Aerospace And 2 Other Stocks On The SIX Swiss Exchange That May Be Priced Below Intrinsic Estimates

The Switzerland market ended on an upbeat note on Wednesday as investors tracked positive cues from global trends and kept picking up stocks right through the day's session. Slightly easing fears of a U.S. recession and comments from the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor that the central bank won't raise interest rates when financial markets are volatile helped underpin sentiment. In such a positive market environment, identifying undervalued stocks can be particularly rewarding for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities. This article explores Montana Aerospace and two other stocks on the SIX Swiss Exchange that may be priced below their intrinsic estimates.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Switzerland

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) CHF1156.00 CHF1826.15 36.7% Georg Fischer (SWX:GF) CHF62.90 CHF112.54 44.1% Burckhardt Compression Holding (SWX:BCHN) CHF588.00 CHF966.24 39.1% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) CHF55.40 CHF79.91 30.7% Clariant (SWX:CLN) CHF12.26 CHF21.54 43.1% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) CHF279.00 CHF411.77 32.2% SGS (SWX:SGSN) CHF92.14 CHF144.21 36.1% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) CHF407.90 CHF558.72 27% ARYZTA (SWX:ARYN) CHF1.637 CHF3.09 47% Dätwyler Holding (SWX:DAE) CHF176.60 CHF252.05 29.9%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: Montana Aerospace AG designs, develops, and manufactures system components and assemblies worldwide with a market cap of CHF1.18 billion.

Operations: Montana Aerospace generates revenue from three primary segments: €575.17 million from Energy, €154.42 million from E-Mobility, and €745.54 million from Aerostructures.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 25%

Montana Aerospace appears undervalued based on cash flows, trading at CHF19.06, which is 25% below its estimated fair value of CHF25.4. Earnings are forecast to grow 71.3% annually, with profitability expected within three years—an above-average market growth rate. Although revenue growth is projected at 10% per year, slower than the ideal 20%, it still outpaces the Swiss market's 4.5%. Despite a low future return on equity of 12%, Montana Aerospace presents good relative value compared to peers and industry standards.

SWX:AERO Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems and casting and machining solutions globally, with a market cap of CHF 5.15 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include CHF 1.99 billion from piping systems, CHF 901 million from casting solutions, and CHF 853 million from machining solutions.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 44.1%

Georg Fischer AG reported half-year sales of CHF 2.41 billion, up from CHF 1.96 billion last year, though net income dropped to CHF 97 million from CHF 123 million. Trading at CHF62.9, it is significantly undervalued compared to its estimated fair value of CHF112.54 and shows strong annual earnings growth prospects of 23%, outpacing the Swiss market's average growth rate of 9.1%. However, profit margins have declined and debt coverage by operating cash flow remains a concern.

SWX:GF Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: LEM Holding SA, with a market cap of CHF1.32 billion, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters across various regions including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include solutions for measuring electrical parameters across regions such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 36.7%

LEM Holding SA reported a significant drop in first-quarter sales to CHF 80.96 million from CHF 112.34 million year-over-year, with net income falling to CHF 4.78 million from CHF 20.54 million. Despite this, the stock is trading at CHF1156, well below its estimated fair value of CHF1826.15, indicating undervaluation based on discounted cash flows (DCF). Forecasts suggest annual earnings growth of 18.37%, outpacing the Swiss market's average of 9.1%. However, high debt levels and declining profit margins are concerns.

SWX:LEHN Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

