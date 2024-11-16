Monster Beverage Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNST) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 34% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Monster Beverage is US$69.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$52.00 suggests Monster Beverage is potentially 25% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 26% higher than Monster Beverage's analyst price target of US$55.24

Does the November share price for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.65b US$1.82b US$1.99b US$2.19b US$2.35b US$2.48b US$2.60b US$2.71b US$2.81b US$2.90b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.06% Est @ 5.73% Est @ 4.80% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.69% Est @ 3.37% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% US$1.6k US$1.6k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$17b

