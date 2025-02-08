Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR): Among the Game-Changing Stocks for AI Revolution

We recently compiled a list of the Top 9 Game-Changing Stocks for AI Revolution. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stands against the other stocks.

Artificial intelligence that is smarter than humans could be more dangerous than helpful. That’s the sentiment echoed by some of the world’s most prominent AI scientists. Max Tegmark, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yoshua Bengio, "godfather of AI" and a professor at the Université de Montréal, have raised concerns about the proliferation of AI agents without guardrails.

According to Bengio, there is a greater risk in developing artificial intelligence agents without safeguards or knowing how they will behave.

“Do we want to be in competition with entities that are smarter than us? It's not a very reassuring gamble, right? So we have to understand how self-preservation can emerge as a goal in AI,” Bengio said in a podcast on CNBC.

Tegmark believes there is a need for safety standards to govern how AI tools operate. The ultimate goal is to have powerful AI agents or tools that are simultaneously under human control.

"I think, on an optimistic note here, we can have almost everything that we're excited about with AI ... if we simply insist on having some basic safety standards before people can sell powerful AI systems," Tegmark said.

In 2023, Tegmark's Future of Life Institute recommended halting the creation of AI systems that could rival humans in intelligence. Although that hasn't happened, Tegmark stated that the topic is being discussed and that it's time to act to determine how to implement safeguards to regulate AGI.

Sentiments by the two AI scientists come on the heels of US President Donald Trump repealing former President Joe Biden’s guardrails that sought to govern the development of artificial intelligence. One key provision under the previous order was the requirement that tech companies develop the most advanced AI models and share details about their work with the government before releasing them to the public.

While tech giants had welcomed the AI safety measure, there was disquiet among some big players insisting that the order, which invoked the Defense Production Act, had the potential to derail the nascent industry. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen had already warned before Trump came to office that the Biden order would deliberately affect AI development given the onerous regulations in play.

Trump had always been vocal against the AI safety measure, reiterating during the campaigns that it hindered innovation and imposed radical leftwing ideas on technology development. However, free speech was not restricted by the Biden order itself.

