MongoDB (MDB) Powers Lombard Odier’s AI-Driven Banking Transformation

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks Trending On Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stands against other top AI stocks trending on Wall Street.
The tech world may be steering in a new direction with the emergence of DeepSeek and the cheaper and more efficient models it promises. In the latest news, bulls from Europe have deemed that the sector may have further to run, despite the emergence of these Chinese copies. This news emerged after January 27, when the tech world witnessed a broad market sell-off driven by DeepSeek’s advancements, investors’ concerns regarding West’s huge investments in chipmakers and data centers, valuation risks, and increasing competition from alternative AI models. In short, DeepSeek sparked a rout in the tech world.
With the emergence of these models, companies are readjusting their approaches, focusing more on efficiency rather than demand. Even big AI names such as OpenAI have been prompted to rethink their strategies. The AI startup is reportedly thinking of “figuring out a different open-source strategy” after DeepSeek released a lower-cost open-source AI model, Seeking Alpha reported Saturday. Moreover, OpenAI Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil recently unveiled that the company was considering open-sourcing older AI models. This reflects a broader industry shift toward efficiency and accessibility.
Nevertheless, since the sell-off, tech stocks have thankfully rebounded. European markets in particular are hitting new highs, Reuters reports. One economic theory, known as the “Jevons Paradox” seems to be the answer. According to the paradox, when a resource becomes more efficient to use, demand may increase rather than the other way around. This is because the price of using the resource drops.
“I hadn’t discussed it until Monday (last week), and then suddenly it’s everywhere. This paradox highlights one of the uncertainties at the moment,” said Jewell, flagging that a key question for European stock-pickers is whether data centres and their suppliers will be less in demand.”
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.
MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 49
MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) provides a general-purpose database platform worldwide. It securely amalgamates operational, unstructured, and AI-related data to streamline building AI-enriched applications. On February 4, the company announced that it has partnered with Lombard Odier, a global Swiss private bank, to further streamline its banking technology systems. The collaboration between the two has helped Lombard Odier to modernize its systems and applications with generative AI, enabling code migration 50-60 times faster and reducing project timelines from days to hours. Lombard Odier builds on its 10-year relationship with MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to lead its transformation initiative. As part of the GX Program, a seven-year initiative launched in 2020, the bank has been leveraging MongoDB’s scalable data platform to enhance the digital experience for its customers. It has also co-built a modernization factory to create customizable generative AI tooling, streamlining integration testing and code generation for easy deployment.
“Financial institutions with as much history as Lombard Odier undoubtedly have large, complex legacy systems that have been supporting the business for decades. However, it is important for organizations to constantly evaluate these systems to understand if they are still serving their best interest today, and for the future. This can be a daunting task, but we are proud to have worked through this with Lombard Odier to prove that it is possible and can actually be quite simple with the right technology. The transformation work Lombard Odier has done sets them up to take advantage of new, cutting-edge technologies which improve customer experience immensely.”
Overall, MDB ranks 6th on our list of top AI stocks trending on Wall Street. While we acknowledge the potential of MDB as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MDB but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.