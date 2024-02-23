Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,423.42
    +105.34 (+0.49%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,089.90
    +2.87 (+0.06%)
     

  • DOW

    39,104.16
    +35.05 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7405
    -0.0013 (-0.18%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.52
    -2.09 (-2.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    69,039.63
    -461.22 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,048.20
    +17.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,018.79
    +4.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2560
    -0.0710 (-1.64%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,012.59
    -29.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.81
    -0.73 (-5.02%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6842
    -0.0010 (-0.15%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS MIXED AFTER BREAKOUT RALLY

Reddit filing flags WallStreetBets as an IPO risk factor

A money laundering watchdog removes the UAE, Uganda, Barbados and Gibraltar from a watchlist

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — An international watchdog said Friday that it was removing the United Arab Emirates from its so-called gray list of countries that don't take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The announcement was made by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force following its meeting in the French capital. The FATF welcomed the UAE's "significant progress in improving” its anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing policies.

Barbados, Gibraltar and Uganda will also be removed from the FATF's gray list, the watchdog said in a statement Friday following its plenary meetings.

They "will no longer be subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process,” the watchdog said in a statement.

Being on the watchdog’s gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.

The Associated Press