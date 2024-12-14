Money Influencer Vivian Tu: 3 Steps To Get Started on Investing If You’re Lazy

damircudic / Getty Images

Investing is one of those adult steps most people know they need to take with their finances but may not have gotten around to doing yet.

Learn More: Money Influencer Delyanne Barros: Why Boring Could Be Best for Investing

Read Next: Suze Orman: 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make as an Investor

Delaying is understandable, as a simple search on Google or any of your social media accounts can bring an overwhelming amount of information to sift through.

Fortunately, money influencer Vivian Tu, who has branded herself as “Your rich BFF” and “your favorite Wall Street girlie,” broke down investing into such easy steps that even the “lazy” could follow them, saying she’ll teach you all the finance you didn’t get in school.

Here are just three steps to get started on investing for the lazy, the busy or the overwhelmed.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Step 1: Google ‘Best Robo-advisors 2024’

Tu began her TikTok video tongue-in-cheek calling out her viewers by saying “You still don’t get it. Fine. Let’s take the easy way out. Even if you’re too short on time or too lazy to figure it out on your own, I believe you deserve to be rich.”

Tu’s first step simply requires that you have access to an internet connection and a computer. She recommended you do a Google search for “Best robo-advisors, 2024.” (Obviously, if you read this in 2025, you’ll want to change the date on your Google search).

What should come up, she said, is “a bunch of lists outlining the pros and cons of a bunch of these.” While you can choose from any you like, she makes this step even simpler by recommending her three favorite, in terms of which ones have the lowest fees:

SoFi

Wealthfront

Betterment

Be Aware: Making This Common Investing Mistake? Experts Share the Easy (but Urgent) Fix

Step 2: Take a Quiz About Your Money Goals

The robo-advisor of your choosing should prompt you to take a quiz about your money goals, Tu said, asking you such questions as:

How much do you earn?

How much do you have saved?

When do you want to retire?

What does your family look like?

Based on your answers, she said the technology will provide you with an example diversified portfolio that makes sense for you. She likened this to the way that the music app Spotify uses your listening data to build you a perfect playlist. Robo-advisors do the same except for investments, she said.

Step 2 1/2

Though she doesn’t state it plainly in this video, it’s clear she is suggesting you should then go and invest your income in the way that the robo-advisor recommended. However, it’s never a bad idea to run it by an actual human financial planner or accountant just to be sure it’s above board and will help you achieve your financial goals.