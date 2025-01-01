Money Expert Tiffany Aliche Says This Is a ‘Smarter Approach’ To Paying Off Your Mortgage Early

©Jesus Aranguren/AP/Shutterstock

For homeowners, a mortgage is likely the biggest expense in their lives — and it’s attached to their biggest asset. It’s natural to want to own that asset outright, says money expert and influencer Tiffany Aliche, but that doesn’t mean you should change your mortgage to do it. Aliche (@thebudgetnista on Instagram) has amassed more than 650,000 followers, so when she speaks, it’s worth tuning in to listen.

Read More: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Find Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Finding smarter ways to pay off your mortgage faster can help you save on interest, build equity sooner, and achieve financial freedom ahead of schedule.

Here’s what Aliche believes is the smart approach to paying off your mortgage early.

How Many Americans Have 30-Year Mortgages?

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, 61.2% of American homeowners have a mortgage in 2024. The most recent available data reports that 89% of those mortgages are 30-year fixed mortgages. It’s a very common loan in American homebuying, but it saddles you with 30 years of debt. Many people don’t stay in their homes that long, which is one reason why they think it may make sense to pay off the debt earlier.

Discover Next: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

Should You Refinance Into a 15-Year Mortgage?

Nobody wants to be in debt. It can impact your credit score and make it harder to get additional loans, not to mention the monthly payments cutting into your take-home pay. Aliche, however, says to resist the urge to refinance into a 15-year mortgage.

She noted, “A shorter loan term means higher monthly payments. If you hit a financial rough patch, will you still be able to manage those bigger payments?”

A recent report on economic well-being showed that 51% of Americans would struggle to cover a $1,000 emergency expense. If you’re among that number, can you really afford to pay hundreds more every month on your mortgage? Even if you could, you’d likely be forced to make significant sacrifices in other areas of your life, leading to a less happy lifestyle.

Not only that but if you ever hit a financial hurdle and can’t afford to make an increased payment on time, you’ll face fees and penalties. Miss several payments, and you’ll risk defaulting on the loan and putting your home in foreclosure.

Finally, refinancing a mortgage can cost as much as 6% of the remaining loan balance. Considering you likely have much more than 15 years left on your mortgage, your refinancing costs will be thousands of dollars. For instance, 6% of $300,000 is an $18,000 refinancing cost.