The Money Behind the March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament

For college hoops fans, March is the month they’ve been waiting for. On March 15, Selection Sunday kicks off the annual March Madness NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The 15-day, 14-city event dominates the news and pushes all other sports onto the back burner — and it’s a very big business. Between media, marketing, broadcasting, ticket sales, gambling and the rest, billions of dollars change hands.

Last updated: March 9, 2020

March Madness Is the NCAA's Bread and Butter

During the 2016-17 school year, the NCAA brought in $1 billion in revenue for the first time in history. About 75% of that revenue came from the March Madness tournament alone. Just three short years after breaking the billion-dollar mark, the tournament now brings in nearly $1 billion in ad revenue on its own, $933 million, to be exact.

The Business of Broadcasting

In 2010, CBS Sports and Turner Broadcasting signed a $10.8 billion deal with the NCAA to broadcast the men’s basketball tournament for 14 years, ending in 2024. In 2016, the same parties agreed to an eight-year extension that will last through 2032 and is valued at $8.8 billion.

TV Rights Are Worth the Cost

CBS has held March Madness tournament broadcasting rights since it first spent $48 million to acquire them for three years in 1982. Today, it’s what Sports Illustrated recently called “the single most important sports deal in CBS history.” Not only does the company earn massive profits from ad revenue, but partnering with the NCAA gives the network prestige that compels advertisers to spend more on CBS’ other programming. It’s a lesson learned from 1998 when CBS paid $2 billion to buy back into the NFL because it was cheaper than the hit they took in the form of lost sponsors when they weren’t airing football.

Championship Games Alone Draw Tens of Millions of Viewers

In 2019, Virginia’s highly entertaining overtime victory over Texas Tech drew 19.6 million viewers, a viewership increase of 23% over the previous year. With all those eyes on all those televisions, advertisers were compelled to dig deep. The single championship game generated $114 million in ad spending, roughly 12% of the tournament’s overall ad buys.

More Viewers = More Money

It wasn’t just the championship game that garnered many viewers. Viewership was up by 8% across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV — tournament ratings averaged 10.5 million viewers overall and live streams were up by 31%. Thanks to all those new people tuning in, the networks were able to ask advertisers for increases of between 5% and 6% for the privilege of airing their ads during the games compared to the year before.

March Madness Isn't Just Big for US TV Audiences

The last-minute shots, nail-biter finishes and bracket intrigue that fuel the March Madness craze are by no means limited to the United States — and advertisers know it. All in all, about 100 million people in 180 countries will watch the tournament from televisions around the world.

With Ads, Timing Is Everything

Not all ad spots are created equal, and when they run determines what advertisers pay. Last year, 30-second weekday spots during week one went for between $60,000 and $75,000. For primetime spots, however, the same 30 seconds cost more like $200,000. In the Final Four, early-game spots cost $600,000, but late-game spots cost $900,000.

Big Companies = Big Bucks

Since ads are so pricey, the financial commitment required to get a few seconds of ad time during the March Madness tournament leaves little room for anyone but the biggest corporate fish. AT&T Wireless spent $68 million last year to run 17 spots 282 times. Buick spent $42.5 million to air two spots 137 times. Geico spent $36.4 million, Capital One spent $31.6 million and Progressive spent $27.9 million.

Millions Turn Into Billions

With championship game ads going for $1.5 million each, spending by the end of the tournament rivals that of the Super Bowl — and 15 days worth of March Madness tallies up nicely. It’s estimated that CBS and Turner took in $1 billion from ads in 2018, and iSpot.tv took in $1 billion as well. Kantar Media reported pulling in $1.32 billion.

Winning Is Profitable for Schools

In what’s known simply as the “basketball fund,” the NCAA doles out most of its March Madness profits to collegiate sports conferences, which then pass the money out to their member schools. Payments are made on a graduated scale that pays more to teams that go deeper into the tournament. Not winning a single game earns close to $2 million, which then nearly doubles if you get to the Sweet 16 and then nearly doubles again for those that get to the Final Four. It’s the NCAA’s largest disbursement to schools and the only one based on athletic victories.

