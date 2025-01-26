Mondi plc's (LON:MNDI) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Mondi's (LON:MNDI) stock is up by a considerable 6.5% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Mondi's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mondi is:

7.9% = €425m ÷ €5.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Mondi's Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

On the face of it, Mondi's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.3% which we definitely can't overlook. However, Mondi's five year net income decline rate was 3.7%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared Mondi's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 8.2% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

LSE:MNDI Past Earnings Growth January 26th 2025

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MNDI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

