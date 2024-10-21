Monday.com Eyes 25% to 30% Growth in Upcoming Quarters, Piper Sandler Increases Price Target

Monday.com (MNDY, Financials) is expected to maintain top-line growth of 25% to 30% in the coming quarters, driven by momentum in its multi-product offerings, according to Piper Sandler. The investment firm raised its price target for the company from $300 to $340 and increased its full-year 2025 earnings per share estimate from $2.76 to $3.25.

Under the direction of Brent Bracelin, Piper Sandler analysts underlined in an investor note that the company's multi-product categoriesincluding customer relationship management, development, and service applicationscould see annual recurring revenue rise by triple digits, reaching more than $140 million in 2025.

Monday.com is a cloud-based work operating system meant to help companies simplify processes and enable teamwork. Small and big businesses alike utilize its platform to create processes and apps.

November 11 marks the company's third-quarter 2024 financial result announcement date. Based on sales of $246.2 million, analysts see adjusted earnings per share of $0.63.

Monday.com's bespoke app building platform, which provides low-cost pricing under $500 annually and has been embraced by more than 80,000 customers across a spectrum of client sizes, appeals broadly, Bracelin said. He said of the business a "generational software holding."

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

