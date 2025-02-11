Monarch (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reports Strong Q4

Luxury casino and resort operator Monarch (NASDAQ:MCRI) reported Q4 CY2024 results beating Wall Street’s revenue expectations , with sales up 4.9% year on year to $134.5 million. Its GAAP profit of $1.36 per share was 19.4% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Monarch (MCRI) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $134.5 million vs analyst estimates of $128.8 million (4.9% year-on-year growth, 4.4% beat)

EPS (GAAP): $1.36 vs analyst estimates of $1.14 (19.4% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $47.28 million vs analyst estimates of $41.83 million (35.1% margin, 13% beat)

Operating Margin: 23.4%, up from 19.8% in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $1.57 billion

Company Overview

Established in 1993, Monarch (NASDAQ:MCRI) operates luxury casinos and resorts, offering high-end gaming, dining, and hospitality experiences.

Casino Operator

Casino operators enjoy limited competition because gambling is a highly regulated industry. These companies can also enjoy healthy margins and profits. Have you ever heard the phrase ‘the house always wins’? Regulation cuts both ways, however, and casinos may face stroke-of-the-pen risk that suddenly limits what they can or can't do and where they can do it. Furthermore, digitization is changing the game, pun intended. Whether it’s online poker or sports betting on your smartphone, innovation is forcing these players to adapt to changing consumer preferences, such as being able to wager anywhere on demand.

Sales Growth

A company’s long-term sales performance can indicate its overall quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but many enduring ones grow for years. Thankfully, Monarch’s 15.9% annualized revenue growth over the last five years was decent. Its growth was slightly above the average consumer discretionary company and shows its offerings resonate with customers.

Monarch Quarterly Revenue

Long-term growth is the most important, but within consumer discretionary, product cycles are short and revenue can be hit-driven due to rapidly changing trends and consumer preferences. Monarch’s recent history shows its demand slowed as its annualized revenue growth of 4.5% over the last two years is below its five-year trend. Note that COVID hurt Monarch’s business in 2020 and part of 2021, and it bounced back in a big way thereafter.

Monarch Year-On-Year Revenue Growth

We can better understand the company’s revenue dynamics by analyzing its three most important segments: Casino, Dining, and Hotel, which are 57.3%, 24.2%, and 13.5% of revenue. Over the last two years, Monarch’s revenues in all three segments increased. Its Casino revenue (Poker, Blackjack) averaged year-on-year growth of 4.4% while its Dining (food and beverage) and Hotel (overnight stays) revenues averaged 4.5% and 3.8%.

