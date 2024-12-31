Is Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) the Best Brewery Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently published a list of 12 Best Brewery Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) stands against other best brewery stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
The global alcohol industry is currently grappling with strict regulations, high taxes, inflation, and rising costs, which are likely to persist and may squeeze the profit margins of alcohol producers. The global brewing industry had been hit particularly hard as beer production worldwide fell to 1.88 billion hectoliters last year, representing a YoY decline of 0.9 %.
Peter Hintermeier, Managing Director of BarthHaas, commented:
“After we had managed to post modest growth in 2022 despite unfavorable conditions, we were expecting another small increase in 2023. However, energy, raw materials, packaging, logistics, and labor costs remained at a high level, which put pressure on the brewing business in many countries.”
The American brewing industry is also faced with a declining demand, as beer consumption in the US last year fell to its lowest level since the 1970s, according to the Brewers’ Association. In fact, in 2022, the American spirits industry surpassed beer in revenue for the first time ever. The trend then continued in 2023, driven primarily by the spirits RTD category. Nevertheless, the country’s major brewers were still in good financial health, thanks to rising prices and a consumer shift towards more expensive, often imported beers.
A major factor behind the decreasing demand is also global drinking habits have shifted dramatically over the last few years. The modern consumers are increasingly focused on health and wellness and seek alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages, giving rise to the rapidly growing low and no-alcohol trend. To make sure they don’t miss out on the opportunity, several industry behemoths have hopped on the zero-alcohol bandwagon and are now offering products with all of the taste and none of the booze.
Despite the aforementioned challenges, the alcohol sector can be an attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios, simply because of the buffer it provides during tough economic times. An analysis by Goldman Sachs has revealed that beer and spirits volumes in the American market have shown little correlation with economic growth. Their sales are more related to the general trends of alcohol consumption per capita rather than the general state of the economy. This is because beer and spirits are often seen as affordable luxuries or even staples.
According to a study by Cambridge University, the decreasing levels of average per capita income lead to very small changes in gross alcohol, wine, and beer consumption. In fact, the surge in unemployment during recessions could instead trigger an increase in the average alcohol intake.
A great example of this is how Americans drank more alcohol during the pandemic and this was also reflected in the resultant imposts collected by the national kitty. Alcohol tax revenues collected by the U.S. Treasury Department rose by 8% in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2021, compared to the previous year, and remained well above pre-pandemic levels.
Another popular investment vehicle in the alcohol industry is rare whiskeys. Aptly named ‘Liquid Gold’, this beloved liquor can preserve and even increase in value during economic instabilities, inflationary periods, and recessions. One simply cannot forget about the bottle of The Emerald Isle Collection that sold in auction earlier this year for $2.8 million, or the 1975 cask of Ardbeg single malt which was acquired by a private collector in Asia in 2022 for over $20 million, more than double the amount Glenmorangie paid for the entire Ardbeg distillery and all its stock in 1997.
The Rare Whisky 101 Apex 1000 Index tracks whiskeys that are highly sought after for collection. It has gained over 384% since 2013, against almost 301% gains by S&P’s famous benchmark of the top 500 companies for the same period. The RW Japanese 100 Index, which includes 100 collector’s bottles from Japan, has seen gains of around 350% since 2015. The index includes bottles like Ichiro’s Malt ‘Card’ Ace of Spades, Ace of Diamonds, and King of Hearts, among others.
A wide-angled shot of a brewery showing the large machinery used for producing malt beverages.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is a global beverage and brewing giant with a diverse portfolio that includes a variety of beer brands, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. With a 4.4% share of the global beer production, Molson Coors is the 5th-largest brewer in the world. The company’s diversified portfolio includes a wide selection of beers in multiple price categories, going from core brands like Coors Light and Miller Light, premium brands like Madri and Blue Moon, right down to economy brands like Miller Higher Life, Keystone, and Icehouse.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) was among the top gainers from the Bud Light controversy last year but those gains seem to be coming to an end. The company had a tough Q3 2024 as net sales declined 7.8% YoY to reach $3.04 billion, missing the analysts’ estimates by over $89 million. Its US financial volume also dropped by 17.9%. However, the beer producer’s core brands remain healthy. According to Circana, in the US, Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Banquet retained a substantial portion of their combined volume share gains in Q3 versus a year ago, when we saw strong share increases. It must also be kept in mind that Molson Coors has consistently increased its revenue over the last 4 years, from $9.65 billion in 2020 to $11.7 billion in 2023, while the Bud Light controversy only happened last year.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) recognizes changing consumer preferences and the challenges faced by the global beer landscape. As such, it has undertaken several strategic initiatives to reshape its brand portfolio and focus on higher-margin segments. These include the divestiture of some of its craft beer brands and the active investments in its premium Beyond Beer portfolio. One such example is the company’s acquisition of the cult favorite high-end Bourbon and rye whiskey brand, Blue Run Spirits, last year.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) also offers a fair dividend yield and has been active in share buybacks, resulting in a shareholder yield of approximately 6% if maintained. The company generated $856 million in underlying free cash flow for the first nine months of 2024 while investing meaningfully in its business and returning $717 million in cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. While TAP may not be a high-growth stock, it positions itself as a defensive investment that could perform relatively well during economic downturns.
