Is Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) the Best Brewery Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

The global alcohol industry is currently grappling with strict regulations, high taxes, inflation, and rising costs, which are likely to persist and may squeeze the profit margins of alcohol producers. The global brewing industry had been hit particularly hard as beer production worldwide fell to 1.88 billion hectoliters last year, representing a YoY decline of 0.9 %.

The global alcohol industry is currently grappling with strict regulations, high taxes, inflation, and rising costs, which are likely to persist and may squeeze the profit margins of alcohol producers. The global brewing industry had been hit particularly hard as beer production worldwide fell to 1.88 billion hectoliters last year, representing a YoY decline of 0.9 %.

Peter Hintermeier, Managing Director of BarthHaas, commented:

“After we had managed to post modest growth in 2022 despite unfavorable conditions, we were expecting another small increase in 2023. However, energy, raw materials, packaging, logistics, and labor costs remained at a high level, which put pressure on the brewing business in many countries.”

The American brewing industry is also faced with a declining demand, as beer consumption in the US last year fell to its lowest level since the 1970s, according to the Brewers’ Association. In fact, in 2022, the American spirits industry surpassed beer in revenue for the first time ever. The trend then continued in 2023, driven primarily by the spirits RTD category. Nevertheless, the country’s major brewers were still in good financial health, thanks to rising prices and a consumer shift towards more expensive, often imported beers.

A major factor behind the decreasing demand is also global drinking habits have shifted dramatically over the last few years. The modern consumers are increasingly focused on health and wellness and seek alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages, giving rise to the rapidly growing low and no-alcohol trend. To make sure they don’t miss out on the opportunity, several industry behemoths have hopped on the zero-alcohol bandwagon and are now offering products with all of the taste and none of the booze.

Despite the aforementioned challenges, the alcohol sector can be an attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios, simply because of the buffer it provides during tough economic times. An analysis by Goldman Sachs has revealed that beer and spirits volumes in the American market have shown little correlation with economic growth. Their sales are more related to the general trends of alcohol consumption per capita rather than the general state of the economy. This is because beer and spirits are often seen as affordable luxuries or even staples.

