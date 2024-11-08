Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Premiumization and ...

Net Sales Revenue Growth: EMEA and A-Pac net sales revenue grew over 15% in the quarter.

Above Premium Brand Revenue: Increased nearly 15% in Canada for the quarter.

Cash Generation: CAD876 million in cash generated year-to-date.

Pre-Tax Income Margin Expansion: Expanded by 100 basis points.

Leverage Ratio: 2.1 times at quarter end.

Cash Dividends Paid: $279 million in the first nine months.

Share Repurchase: $438 million spent to repurchase 7.5 million shares.

Expected Free Cash Flow: $1.2 billion plus or minus 10 to 18% for the year.

Top Line Growth: 5.7% in Canada and EMEA & A-Pac for the first nine months of 2024.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) reported a successful relaunch of legacy brands in Romania, contributing positively to their portfolio.

The company has taken full ownership of COBRA, an above-premium brand in the UK, enhancing their premiumization strategy.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) is seeing strong growth in Canada with above-premium brand revenue up nearly 15% in the quarter.

The company is focusing on premiumization in the U.S. by divesting underperforming properties and investing in scalable above-premium opportunities.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) has increased its stake in Zola to 51%, aiming to capitalize on the better-for-you segment in the energy category.

Negative Points

The company experienced softer than anticipated unit industry performance during the peak summer selling season.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) faced gross margin pressure largely due to COVID-19 efforts and unit shipment trends.

The UK market has become increasingly competitive with higher promotional intensity, impacting volumes.

The company is adjusting its financial outlook to flat to down approximately 1% due to industry challenges.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) is dealing with volume deleverage related to unit shipment issues and contract brewing agreements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the impact of shipment plans on your financial volume and how macro pressures have affected your business? A: The guidance adjustment to down around 1% was mainly due to the challenges faced in July and August. We saw some improvement in September and early Q4. The shipment played out as expected, unwinding the inventory build-up from Q2. We anticipate a couple of hundred thousand barrels to be cleared in Q4, with some brand family lift expected soon. In the U.S., shipments were down 17.9%, with brand volume down 6.2%, and PAT had a 2.6% impact.

