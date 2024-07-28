Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 16% to US$335 following its latest second-quarter results. Molina Healthcare reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$9.9b and statutory earnings per share of US$5.17, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Molina Healthcare from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$39.7b in 2024. If met, it would imply a notable 10% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 18% to US$21.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$39.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$21.89 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$367. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Molina Healthcare, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$422 and the most bearish at US$315 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Molina Healthcare is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Molina Healthcare's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Molina Healthcare's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 17% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Molina Healthcare is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$367, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

