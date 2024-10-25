Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS and Strategic Growth ...

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $6.01 for the third quarter.

Premium Revenue: $9.7 billion for the third quarter.

Consolidated Medical Care Ratio (MCR): 89.2% for the third quarter.

Medicaid MCR: 90.5% for the third quarter, including a retroactive premium rate reduction in California.

Medicare MCR: 89.6% for the third quarter.

Marketplace MCR: 73% for the third quarter.

Adjusted G&A Ratio: 6.4% for the third quarter.

Full Year Premium Revenue Guidance: Approximately $38 billion.

Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: At least $23.50.

Medicaid Membership: 4.9 million at the end of the third quarter.

Operating Cash Flow: $868 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Debt to Capital Ratio: Approximately 35% at the end of the third quarter.

Days in Claims Payable: 48 days at the end of the third quarter.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.01, aligning with expectations.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance with $38 billion in premium revenue and at least $23.50 in earnings per share.

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) achieved significant contract wins, including a major dual eligible integrated product business in Michigan, expected to add $1 billion in incremental premium revenue by 2027.

The Marketplace segment performed better than expected with a third-quarter MCR of 73%, benefiting from higher special enrollment period membership.

The company is well-positioned for long-term growth, targeting $46 billion in premium revenue by 2026 through organic growth, new state contracts, and M&A activities.

Negative Points

The consolidated Medical Care Ratio (MCR) was higher than expected at 89.2%, reflecting medical cost pressures in Medicaid and Medicare segments.

A retroactive premium rate reduction in California negatively impacted the Medicaid MCR, increasing it by 50 basis points.

Higher than expected medical costs were observed in the Medicaid segment, particularly in LTSS, pharmacy, and behavioral health services.

The Medicare segment also experienced higher medical costs, with an MCR of 89.6%, driven by elevated LTSS and pharmacy costs.

The company anticipates headwinds from declining interest rates affecting net investment income in 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does the strengthened marketplace performance affect your view on potential rebate positions in 2025, and how are you balancing growth with maintaining mid-single-digit margins? A: Joseph Zubretsky, CEO: This is the second consecutive year of outperformance in the marketplace. We invested excess margin in our base to grow the business, and we plan to continue this strategy. We're targeting mid-single-digit pretax margins, and the business is well-positioned for growth in the coming years. Regarding rebates, the 80% minimum MLR is equivalent to a 75% GAAP equivalent, and we are tracking to a 74% in our guidance this year.

