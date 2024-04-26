Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and ...

Total Revenue: Approximately $10 billion.

Premium Revenue: $9.5 billion.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $5.73.

Consolidated Medical Care Ratio (MCR): 88.5%.

Medicaid MCR: 89.7%.

Medicare MCR: 88.7%.

Marketplace MCR: 73.3%.

Adjusted Pretax Margin: 4.5%.

Adjusted After-Tax Margin: 3.4%.

Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: Approximately $38 billion.

Full Year 2024 EPS Guidance: At least $23.50.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the guidance for the year, particularly in relation to the core business strength and MCR expectations? A: Joseph Michael Zubretsky, President, CEO & Director - We are maintaining our full year guidance despite potential contract losses in Virginia and Florida, thanks to the underlying strength in our core business. We expect a 90 basis point improvement in Medicaid and Medicare MCRs throughout the year, which should offset any potential earnings drag from contract losses.

Q: How does the SNP regulation change affect your M&A strategy, particularly towards Medicare? A: Joseph Michael Zubretsky, President, CEO & Director - The SNP regulation doesn't change our M&A strategy significantly. Our focus remains on leveraging our Medicaid footprint to grow in the dual eligible market, which aligns well with the new regulations. The Bright acquisition is an example of expanding our Medicare capabilities, but overall, our strategy remains consistent across Medicaid and Medicare.

Q: Could you provide more details on the financial impact and expectations from the Texas contract wins and potential losses in Virginia and Florida? A: Mark Lowell Keim, Senior EVP, CFO & Treasurer - The Texas contract win is expected to contribute $0.80 per share, which offsets the potential EPS impact of $0.80 from losses in Virginia and Florida. The full impact of these changes will be clearer in our future financials as we continue to assess the situation.

Q: What are your expectations for the Marketplace business in terms of MLR and growth? A: Joseph Michael Zubretsky, President, CEO & Director - For the Marketplace, we anticipate maintaining an MLR in the range of 78% to 80% for the year, aiming for high single-digit pretax margins. Our strategy involves moderate, sustainable growth, leveraging high renewal rates and a significant proportion of silver plan memberships.

Q: How are Medicaid redeterminations impacting membership, and what are your expectations for the exchange side? A: Joseph Michael Zubretsky, President, CEO & Director - We've seen a net loss of 550,000 members due to redeterminations, with an expected total loss of 600,000. The reconnect rate stands at 30%. On the exchange side, we're experiencing significant growth in special enrollment periods, likely driven by individuals transitioning from Medicaid, which should continue to boost our Marketplace membership.

Q: Can you comment on the operational improvements and financial performance of the newly acquired Bright Medicare plans? A: Joseph Michael Zubretsky, President, CEO & Director - The integration of Bright Medicare plans is progressing well, with operational improvements already showing success. We anticipate these plans to break even operationally by next year and fully contribute to earnings by 2026, reflecting our strategic focus on high-acuity, low-income Medicare beneficiaries.

