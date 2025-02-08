GuruFocus.com
Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilience Amid Market Challenges
GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Net Sales (Q4 2024): Approximately $2.6 billion, consistent with the prior year.

  • Adjusted EPS (Q4 2024): $1.95, in line with the prior year.

  • Net Sales (Full Year 2024): Approximately $10.8 billion, down 3% as reported.

  • Adjusted EPS (Full Year 2024): $9.70.

  • Gross Margin (Q4 2024): 23.6%.

  • SG&A as Percentage of Sales (Q4 2024): 18.6%.

  • Operating Income Margin (Adjusted, Q4 2024): 6.1%.

  • Interest Expense (Q4 2024): $10 million.

  • Non-GAAP Tax Rate (Q4 2024): 17.8%.

  • Free Cash Flow (Full Year 2024): $680 million.

  • Share Repurchase (Full Year 2024): 1.3 million shares for $161 million.

  • Available Liquidity (End of 2024): $1.6 billion.

  • Debt Leverage (End of 2024): 1.1x.

  • Global Ceramic Sales (Q4 2024): Just over $1 billion, 1.5% increase as reported.

  • Flooring North America Sales (Q4 2024): Just over $930 million, 2.8% increase as reported.

  • Flooring Rest of World Sales (Q4 2024): Just shy of $700 million, 2.1% decrease as reported.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents (End of Q4 2024): $667 million.

  • Inventories (End of Q4 2024): Just over $2.5 billion.

  • CapEx (Q4 2024): $161 million.

Release Date: February 07, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter due to sales actions, restructuring initiatives, and productivity improvements.

  • The company generated free cash flow of $680 million for the year and repurchased 1.3 million shares for $161 million.

  • Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) maintained a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of $1.6 billion and a debt leverage of 1.1x.

  • The company implemented significant restructuring actions and operational improvements, expected to yield cost savings of approximately $285 million by 2026.

  • Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) is well-positioned to manage the current market cycle and pursue opportunities for long-term profitable growth.

Negative Points

  • Residential demand remains soft, with existing U.S. home sales falling to a 30-year low.

  • The company faces intense competition for volume, leading to pricing pressures and margin compression.

  • Higher input costs and unfavorable price mix negatively impacted operating income margins.

  • The Flooring North America segment experienced issues with a new order management system, impacting first-quarter operating income by $25 million to $30 million.

  • The strengthening U.S. dollar is expected to negatively impact translated results, posing a headwind for the company's earnings.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories