Moderna (MRNA): Expanding Horizons in Gene Editing and mRNA Vaccines

The pharmaceutical industry remains a hub of patent innovation, driven by evolving treatment paradigms, unmet medical needs, and the rising influence of technologies like pharmacogenomics, digital therapeutics, and artificial intelligence. At the forefront of modern biotechnology are gene therapy and gene editing. Gene therapies correct genetic defects by introducing new genetic material at the cellular level, often by adding a functioning copy of a gene.

Genome editing began making its way into clinical trials in the mid-2000s. In 2014, CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) proteins were still primarily research tools generating excitement in academic circles. Their medical potential was evident, though the path to real-world treatments seemed distant. Six years later, after a Nobel Prize, CRISPR technology is now being tested in over 20 clinical trials.

The cell and gene therapy sector has faced significant investment challenges since the boom years of 2020 and 2021. However, signs of recovery are emerging, according to data shared by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine at the 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. Investment in the first half of 2024 reached $10.9 billion, surpassing 2019’s total of $9.8 billion. Nevertheless, these figures are still far below the $19.9 billion and $22.7 billion invested in 2020 and 2021, respectively, with funding levels dropping to $12.6 billion in 2022 and $11.7 billion in 2023. ARM CEO Tim Hunt acknowledged that the industry has been “very challenging” for the past few years. Hunt highlighted that most of the nearly $11 billion raised in early 2024 went to “later-stage companies” with advanced clinical trials and human data. Morgan Stanley also noted that the Federal Reserve’s September interest rate cut could have positive implications for riskier assets, like cell and gene therapy, aligning with broader trends in biotech.

However, Mizuho Securities analyst Jared Holz cautioned that those expecting a rapid surge in fundraising and IPOs due to the rate cut might be disappointed, suggesting that a gold rush is unlikely:

“I don’t see the floodgates opening necessarily, because the last time that we were kicking out 50 or more IPOs a year, the broader sector was negatively impacted by that.”

