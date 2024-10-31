Moderna (MRNA): Expanding Horizons in Gene Editing and mRNA Vaccines

In This Article:
The pharmaceutical industry remains a hub of patent innovation, driven by evolving treatment paradigms, unmet medical needs, and the rising influence of technologies like pharmacogenomics, digital therapeutics, and artificial intelligence. At the forefront of modern biotechnology are gene therapy and gene editing. Gene therapies correct genetic defects by introducing new genetic material at the cellular level, often by adding a functioning copy of a gene.
Genome editing began making its way into clinical trials in the mid-2000s. In 2014, CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) proteins were still primarily research tools generating excitement in academic circles. Their medical potential was evident, though the path to real-world treatments seemed distant. Six years later, after a Nobel Prize, CRISPR technology is now being tested in over 20 clinical trials.
The cell and gene therapy sector has faced significant investment challenges since the boom years of 2020 and 2021. However, signs of recovery are emerging, according to data shared by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine at the 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. Investment in the first half of 2024 reached $10.9 billion, surpassing 2019’s total of $9.8 billion. Nevertheless, these figures are still far below the $19.9 billion and $22.7 billion invested in 2020 and 2021, respectively, with funding levels dropping to $12.6 billion in 2022 and $11.7 billion in 2023. ARM CEO Tim Hunt acknowledged that the industry has been “very challenging” for the past few years. Hunt highlighted that most of the nearly $11 billion raised in early 2024 went to “later-stage companies” with advanced clinical trials and human data. Morgan Stanley also noted that the Federal Reserve’s September interest rate cut could have positive implications for riskier assets, like cell and gene therapy, aligning with broader trends in biotech.
However, Mizuho Securities analyst Jared Holz cautioned that those expecting a rapid surge in fundraising and IPOs due to the rate cut might be disappointed, suggesting that a gold rush is unlikely:
“I don’t see the floodgates opening necessarily, because the last time that we were kicking out 50 or more IPOs a year, the broader sector was negatively impacted by that.”
That said, the industry is still poised for significant growth. According to a report by Precedence Research, the global genome editing market, valued at $7.98 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $9.33 billion in 2024 and reach around $38.19 billion by 2033. This represents a robust CAGR of 16.95% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. The market’s expansion is fueled by the increasing prevalence of conditions such as Down syndrome and cystic fibrosis globally. Moreover, the ex-vivo segment led the market in 2023, driven by the rising trend of gene harvesting for treating blood disorders and advancements in CAR-T cell therapies. Adding on to this, ongoing research into ex-vivo gene therapies for conditions like fatty liver disease and obesity is further accelerating market growth.
Our Methodology
For our list of the 10 most promising gene editing stocks, we began by examining companies in the sector through ETF holdings and media reports. We then filtered out notable stocks that had an average analyst upside of at least 10% and positive analyst ratings. From this pool, we selected the top companies with the highest number of hedge fund investors, based on Insider Monkey’s database of 912 hedge funds as of the end of Q2 2024.
Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39
Average Upside: 86.34%
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in RNA therapeutics, particularly mRNA vaccines. The company gained widespread recognition for its COVID-19 vaccine, which became one of the first mRNA vaccines to be developed and distributed globally.
Three years ago, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) entered the fast-growing field of gene editing by launching Moderna Genomics and partnering with Metagenomi. Although the collaboration with Metagenomi came to an end this year, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) remains active in gene editing through other partnerships, including a collaboration with Life Edit Therapeutics and a second genetic medicine agreement with Generation Bio.
The rollout of Moderna’s RSV vaccine and the positive opinion from the EMA have bolstered investor confidence, while the company’s broader product pipeline also demonstrates potential. This includes favorable Phase III results for the flu/COVID-19 combination vaccine and strategic partnerships with BARDA and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. Despite this, Moderna’s revenue fell by 29.94% in Q2 2024, totaling $241 million. This decline was primarily driven by decreased sales volumes of the COVID-19 vaccine outside the U.S., heightened competition for respiratory vaccines in the U.S., and the possibility of revenue deferrals from 2024 to 2025.
Analyst sentiment on Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been mixed. Piper Sandler lowered its price target for the company from $157 to $115 while maintaining an Overweight rating. In contrast, RBC Capital reduced its target from $90 to $75.
As of the end of the second quarter of 2024, 39 out of the 912 hedge funds monitored by Insider Monkey held stakes in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).
Baron Health Care Fund made the following comment about Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:
“Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a leader in the emerging field of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics and was one of the three main producers of the COVID vaccine. Shares fell during the quarter. We believe as COVID shifts away from pandemic status and becomes an increasingly commercial market (rather than government funded), there is increasing investor uncertainty around what a booster market could look like, which is pressuring shares. Looking beyond COVID, we think Moderna has the potential to disrupt the biopharmaceutical industry, from infectious disease vaccines to oncology, and we remain shareholders.”
Overall, MRNA ranks 1st on our list of most promising gene editing stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
