Moderna Inc (MRNA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue and Strategic Growth Amidst ...

Revenue: $1.9 billion in the third quarter.

Net Income: $13 million for the third quarter.

Cash and Investments: $9.2 billion at the end of the quarter.

Operating Expenses Reduction: Reduced by $500 million compared to Q1 2023.

Net Product Sales: $1.8 billion in the third quarter.

Cost of Sales: $514 million, representing 28% of net product sales for the quarter.

R&D Expenses: $1.1 billion in Q3 2024, a 2% year-over-year decline.

SG&A Expenses: $281 million, a 36% year-over-year reduction.

U.S. Market Share: 40% share of retail shots in arms for the COVID vaccine.

RSV Vaccine Sales: $10 million in Q3.

Full-Year Product Sales Guidance: $3 billion to $3.5 billion.

International Sales: $0.6 billion in the third quarter.

Income Tax: $8 million for the third quarter.

Earnings Per Share: $0.03 for the quarter.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported $1.9 billion in revenue for the third quarter, with a net income of $13 million.

The company successfully reduced operating expenses by $500 million compared to Q1 2023, excluding a $1.4 billion resizing charge.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) holds a 40% share of retail COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. market.

The company is expanding its executive committee and promoting internal talent, reflecting a commitment to growth and development.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) is on track to achieve 10 product approvals over the next three years, with a focus on respiratory vaccines and other pipeline advancements.

Negative Points

RSV vaccine sales were below expectations at $10 million, impacted by timing of approval and competitor inventory buildup.

International sales were lower compared to the same period in 2023, due to fulfillment of deferred orders from 2022.

The company anticipates a decline in some international revenues in 2025 before an uptick in 2026.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has lost some market share in the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market due to intense competition.

The company faces legal challenges, including a lawsuit from GSK, which could impact its market position.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak to the source of the rest of world revenue generated in the third quarter and expected in Q4, and do you expect these contracts to recur in 2025? A: James Mock, CFO: We are establishing a presence in the United Kingdom, Calgary, Canada, and Australia, with orders in Brazil. Most of the $600 million expected in Q4 is contracted with these countries. We anticipate a decline in some countries in 2025, with an uptick in 2026 based on existing contracts.

Story Continues