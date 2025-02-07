Moderate US job growth expected in noisy January employment report

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely slowed in January, partly restrained by wild fires in California and cold weather across much of the country, though not enough for the Federal Reserve to resume interest rate cuts before the end of the first half.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday will be distorted by annual benchmark revisions, new population weights as well as updates to the seasonal adjustment factors, the model the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Nonetheless, economists expect the healthy labor market narrative to remain intact. The unemployment rate is forecast at 4.1% amid historically low layoffs, with wages rising solidly.

Labor market resilience is the driving force behind the economic expansion and has given the U.S. central bank room to pause rate cuts while policymakers assess the impact of the fiscal, trade and immigration policies of President Donald Trump's administration, deemed by economists as inflationary.

"There will be some noise, but the general message is going to be a continuation of a relatively healthy labor market," said Dan North, senior economist at A llianz Trade Americas. "There's no reason to derail that narrative."

The survey of establishments is likely to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 170,000 jobs last month after surging 256,000 in December, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Wildfires in Los Angeles are estimated to have subtracted as many as 25,000 jobs from payrolls, with most of the hit expected in accommodation and food services as well as the housekeeping sector. Frigid temperatures and snow storms that blanketed large swathes of the country likely halted work at construction sites and impacted other parts of the leisure and hospitality industry, potentially cutting off another 15,000 jobs.

The final employment report under former President Joe Biden's administration is expected to show slower job growth from April 2023 through March 2024 than had been reported. The government estimated in August that the level of employment over the 12-month period would be lowered by 818,000 jobs. Subsequent updates to the source data, however, led economists to expect that the reduction would amount to 675,000-700,000 jobs.

DOWNWARD REVISIONS

The payrolls count from April to December is also likely to be revised to reflect new seasonal factors and information. The benchmark revision will also affect average hourly earnings and the workweek. Average hourly earnings were forecast rising 0.3%, matching December's gain. That would lower the annual increase in wages to a still-solid 3.8% from 3.9% in December.

