We Like mobilezone holding ag's (VTX:MOZN) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at mobilezone holding ag's (VTX:MOZN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for mobilezone holding ag:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = CHF66m ÷ (CHF358m - CHF197m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, mobilezone holding ag has an ROCE of 41%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured mobilezone holding ag's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for mobilezone holding ag .

So How Is mobilezone holding ag's ROCE Trending?

mobilezone holding ag's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 38% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Another thing to note, mobilezone holding ag has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 55%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From mobilezone holding ag's ROCE

To sum it up, mobilezone holding ag is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 98% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

mobilezone holding ag does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

