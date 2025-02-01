Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY): This AI Stock Is On Analysts’ Radars Right Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI Stocks on Analysts' Radars. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) stands against the other AI stocks.

Despite DeepSeek and Qwen 2.5 disrupting the global tech sector, investors welcomed the impressive Q4 AI revenues from leading US tech firms like International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM). The company’s stock price reached an all-time high of $261 on January 30th as it reported GenAI's book of business surpassing $5 billion since the segment's inception.

"Three years ago, we laid out a vision for a faster-growing, more-profitable IBM. I'm proud of the work the IBM team has done to meet or exceed our commitments. With our focused strategy, enhanced portfolio, and culture of innovation, we're well-positioned for 2025 and beyond and expect revenue growth of at least five percent and free cash flow of about $13.5 billion this year,” said IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

While the S&P 500 sharply fell from its record high of 6,118 on January 23rd to 6,012 on January 27th, the benchmark index appears to have momentum in the past few days, climbing to 6,071 on January 30th.

However, several concerns remain about the adoption of AI, in terms of security and job losses. Code.org Founder and CEO Hadi Partovi said at the World Economic Forum that the risk isn’t people losing their jobs to AI, but losing work “to somebody else who knows how to use AI. That is going to be a much greater displacement.”

"It's not that the worker gets replaced by just a robot or a machine in most cases, especially for desk jobs, it's that some better educated or more modernly educated worker can do that job because they can be twice as productive or three times as productive," he explained. “The imperative is to teach how AI tools work to every citizen, and especially to our young people."

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)

