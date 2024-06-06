MLP (ETR:MLP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €0.30

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) will pay a dividend of €0.30 on the 2nd of July. This means the annual payment is 4.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

MLP's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, MLP was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

MLP Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. MLP has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.4% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

MLP Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for MLP that you should be aware of before investing. Is MLP not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

