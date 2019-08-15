MLB Champions is now available on iOS and Android

MLB Champions – a blockchain-based digital collectibles game officially licensed by Major League Baseball – is now available on iOS and Android devices.

Earlier this year, Coin Rivet reported on Lucid Sight – the developer behind MLB Champions – raising $6 million in funding to expand its MLB Champions and Crypto Space Commander games onto traditional gaming platforms such as mobile, PC, and consoles.

The money raised has seemingly been put to use exactly as outlined, with MLB Champions now being supported on iOS and Android mobile devices.

The news was announced on Twitter by Lucid Sight CEO Randy Saaf, who wrote: “Fantasy collectible game MLB Champions is now on iOS/Android. Own/trade/sell officially licensed collectibles of your favourite MLB players. Play along live MLB games to earn legendary rewards.”





MLB Champions is an officially-licensed product of MLB Advanced Media and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

It is a digital collectible trading card game that is driven by the performances of players and teams in the real-life MLB.

The game incorporates crypto representations of the current MLB roster. When playing, the player has to choose a team with their cards and make predictions on what they believe will happen in the real-life games.

Similarly to fantasy football leagues, the player is awarded points based on MLB players’ real-life performances and the player cards chosen.

Teams consist of up to 21 players, with nine starting, an additional six on the bench, and a final six bullpen pitchers.

