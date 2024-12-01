MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.04

The board of MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of January, with investors receiving MYR0.04 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

MKH Berhad's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, MKH Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

KLSE:MKH Historic Dividend December 1st 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0833, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 7.1% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's not great to see that MKH Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.2% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about MKH Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for MKH Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is MKH Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

