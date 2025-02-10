Mizuho cuts Kraft Heinz stock to neutral on limited earnings upside

In This Article:
Investing.com -- Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Co to "Neutral" as it sees limited earnings upside amid reinvestment pressures and weakening U.S. market share.
The firm lowered its 2025 earnings per share estimate to $3.00 from $3.08. It also revised its 2025 EBIT forecast to a 1% decline, down from prior expectations of 1% growth.
While years of reformulations positioned KHC for market share gains, volume softness and reinvestment are creating headwinds, Mizuho (NYSE:MFG) analysts said noting that while past promotional cuts boosted margins, the company now faces softer center-store volumes.
Despite Kraft Heinz trading at an 8.7x estimated 2025 EBITDA—at a 20% discount to U.S. food peers—the firm expects shares to remain range-bound amid macroeconomic and execution uncertainties.
Mizuho recommended Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) as a preferred alternative for large-cap investors.
