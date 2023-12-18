Miyoshi Limited's (Catalist:M03) 33% Share Price Plunge Could Signal Some Risk

Miyoshi Limited (Catalist:M03) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 33% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 58% share price decline.

Even after such a large drop in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Miyoshi's P/S ratio of 0.1x, since the median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio for the Machinery industry in Singapore is also close to 0.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Miyoshi's Recent Performance Look Like?

For example, consider that Miyoshi's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Miyoshi would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 12%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 2.3% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 36% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Miyoshi's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Miyoshi's P/S?

With its share price dropping off a cliff, the P/S for Miyoshi looks to be in line with the rest of the Machinery industry. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We find it unexpected that Miyoshi trades at a P/S ratio that is comparable to the rest of the industry, despite experiencing declining revenues during the medium-term, while the industry as a whole is expected to grow. When we see revenue heading backwards in the context of growing industry forecasts, it'd make sense to expect a possible share price decline on the horizon, sending the moderate P/S lower. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

