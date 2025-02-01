Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Tiger Brands Limited (JSE:TBS) Current Share Price Momentum?

Tiger Brands' (JSE:TBS) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tiger Brands' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tiger Brands is:

16% = R3.0b ÷ R18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Tiger Brands' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

When you first look at it, Tiger Brands' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 9.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, Tiger Brands has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the flat earnings growth.

We then compared Tiger Brands' performance with the industry and found that the company has shrunk its earnings at a slower rate than the industry earnings which has seen its earnings shrink by 7.4% in the same 5-year period. This does offer shareholders some relief

JSE:TBS Past Earnings Growth February 1st 2025

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Tiger Brands''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

