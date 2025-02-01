Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Tiger Brands Limited (JSE:TBS) Current Share Price Momentum?

Tiger Brands' (JSE:TBS) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tiger Brands' ROE today.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
Check out our latest analysis for Tiger Brands
How Is ROE Calculated?
Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tiger Brands is:
16% = R3.0b ÷ R18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.16 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
A Side By Side comparison of Tiger Brands' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE
When you first look at it, Tiger Brands' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 9.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, Tiger Brands has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the flat earnings growth.
We then compared Tiger Brands' performance with the industry and found that the company has shrunk its earnings at a slower rate than the industry earnings which has seen its earnings shrink by 7.4% in the same 5-year period. This does offer shareholders some relief
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Tiger Brands''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Tiger Brands Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
The high three-year median payout ratio of 56% (meaning, the company retains only 44% of profits) for Tiger Brands suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.
Additionally, Tiger Brands has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 63%. As a result, Tiger Brands' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 17% for future ROE.
Summary
In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Tiger Brands' performance. Primarily, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which explains the lack of growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.