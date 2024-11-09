Is Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) the Best Vegan Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Vegan Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) stands against the other vegan stocks.
Vegan food consists of products that are entirely free of animal ingredients or by-products, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, honey, and other animal-derived substances. Veganism is both a dietary and lifestyle choice aimed at avoiding animal exploitation while promoting ethical, environmental, and health benefits. That said, vegan and plant-based products appeal to a much broader audience than just those avoiding meat and animal products. This is especially true for meat substitutes. Pat Brown, founder of Impossible Foods, believes that vegetarians are not the primary audience for these products, which are designed to closely mimic the taste and texture of meat. Instead, meat substitutes are aimed at meat eaters, helping them transition to a plant-based diet more easily by offering familiar flavors and experiences.
Additionally, a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that individuals who follow a vegan diet have a higher life expectancy than those on a meat-based diet. This has led health-conscious consumers to embrace vegan food, positively impacting leading plant-based food stocks. Another study by researchers at Oxford’s Martin School found that a global shift toward diets rich in fruits and vegetables and less reliant on meat could potentially prevent around 8 million deaths by 2050. This dietary transition could also save approximately $1.5 trillion in climate-related costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 60%. Studies consistently show that Gen Z is particularly interested in plant-based diets, driving companies to develop products tailored to this key demographic. Plant-based diets also offer substantial environmental benefits.
Veganism extends beyond just food—clothing made without animal products also qualifies as vegan fashion. More specifically, vegan fashion often refers to items typically made from plant-based or synthetic alternatives to animal materials. In 2022, the global market for non-animal leather clothing and accessories reached approximately $41 billion, with the United States as the largest market. Footwear is a key segment in this shift, where leather has long been valued for quality in both sneakers and formal shoes. To meet growing demand for animal-free options, brands are innovating. In 2021, Adidas introduced a Stan Smith sneaker made from a mushroom-based leather alternative, and has also collaborated with vegan fashion leader Stella McCartney on other vegan footwear.
Despite rising awareness of animal welfare in fashion, this hadn’t consistently translated into consumer behavior until more recently. A new global YouGov survey reveals that over a quarter (27%) of people now actively avoid animal-based fashion. The poll also shows strong public support for cruelty-free fashion, with 70% of Americans agreeing that fashion companies should reduce their use of animal-derived materials, invest in alternatives, and transition to sustainable, animal-friendly materials.
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global vegan food market was valued at $33.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $37.37 billion in 2024. By 2032, it is projected to reach $103.00 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.51% over the forecast period. Bloomberg Intelligence further projects that the plant-based food market could account for 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, with an estimated value exceeding $162 billion. Moreover, meat alternatives are set to capture a significant portion of the plant-based food market through 2030. If this sector mirrors the growth of plant-based milk, Bloomberg Intelligence projects that it could expand from its current $4.2 billion to $74 billion over the next decade.
We first compiled a list of vegan stocks by sifting through financial media reports. We selected the following vegan stocks based on hedge fund sentiment toward each company. The sentiment data was sourced from Insider Monkey’s database, which tracks 912 elite hedge funds as of the end of Q2 2024. The list is organized in ascending order, based on the number of hedge fund investors in each firm.
Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9
Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) engages in sourcing, growing, packing, marketing, and distributing avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to grocery retailers, distributors, and foodservice companies across the United States and internationally. While the company faced challenges from falling avocado prices and COVID-19-related production constraints, it was among the first in the industry to rebound, with operations now nearing pre-pandemic levels. The company’s business structure comprises three segments: Marketing and Distribution, International Farming, and Blueberries.
In Q3 2024, Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) reported strong financial performance, achieving a 24% year-over-year revenue increase to $324 million and a 49% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $31.5 million. Despite the impact of El Niño on Peruvian farming operations, the company sustained high pricing and met demand by leveraging its global sourcing capabilities. The Marketing and Distribution segment benefited from a substantial rise in avocado sales prices, while the International Farming segment maintained stable adjusted EBITDA, despite a decline in sales volume from owned farms.
For Q4, the company projects revenue to surpass $320 million, a significant increase from $257.9 million in the same period last year. This growth is expected to be driven largely by the Marketing and Distribution segment, which continues to benefit from a favorable pricing environment. Moreover, the company's adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to exceed $28 million, up from $17.3 million in Q4 2023.
