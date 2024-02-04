How to Grow Your Cash in 2024

A woman happily opens a certificate deposit account on her phone with a 5% annual percentage yield.

It's been some time since certificates of deposit, or CDs, were a good investment, but that’s changing in the current market. Today's higher interest rate environment has made CDs not just viable, but for the first time in years, a potentially strong near-term investment. While average interest rates on 5-year CDs have climbed to just 1.41% (according to the FDIC, as of 9/7/23), investors who shop around can do far better. In fact, you can currently get CDs that earn well over 5%.

The Current CD Rate Market

For much of the 2010s, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at or near 0% in an effort to spur growth following the Great Recession. This led to an era of low yields on banking products like CDs, as interest rates for both long- and short-term options averaged well below 1%.

In an effort to combat the inflation of the last few years, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate back up. A series of interest rate hikes took rates from near zero in March 2022 to 5.25-5.50% by July 2023. This has made interest-bearing products of all kinds become much more valuable. While higher interest rates haven't been great for borrowers, they've been a boon for people looking to make a safe investment.

CDs have regained significant strength from the aforementioned lows. Average interest rates for 5-year CDs have climbed to 1.41%, a sustainable, wealth-generating level. 3-month CDs, on the other hand, sit at an average rate of 1.31%, well above the rate you would receive from a savings account at a large bank, even nowadays.

Of course, these are just simple market averages from the FDIC. The top CD rates beat these numbers by quite a bit. For example, Bread Financial offers a 1-year CD that yields 5.4%, as of 9/7/23. Additionally, PenFed has a 2-year CD with a 4.6% APY, while Barclays offers a 5-year product that yields 4.5% per year, both again as of 9/7/23.

What Can These Strong Interest Rates Offer?

The average interest rates on CDs are competitive with month-to-month inflation, but they still don't quite keep pace. However, the best rates don't just beat inflation, they can beat some stock market returns.

A CD rate of more than 4% is competitive with most investment-grade corporate bonds, arguably the next-closest benchmark security investment. This yield comes close to current bond yields, which have also been boosted by Federal Reserve rate hikes, and comes with the security of an FDIC-insured banking product.

For example, take the 5-year CD paying 4.5%, like Barclays’ cited above. An investor who puts $10,000 into this account would emerge with $12,523. By contrast, a 4% bond over that same period would leave you with approximately $300 less. The CD would be a better investment, and it's been more than a decade since that was reliably true.

Navigating the Drawbacks of CDs

A man checks on his CD ladder, which he set up when interest rates started to climb.

A significant drawback to a certificate of deposit over their bond counterparts is asset length. For long-term investors, especially income investors, even a 5-year CD might not offer enough duration. In that case, a 10- or 20-year bond might be a better way to lock in long-term rates.

For investors with shorter time horizons, the current CD market is competitive again. Someone looking to make a safe, several-year investment can consider these assets for their blend of security and growth. This is particularly valuable, say, for someone saving up to buy a house or take a big trip. Other investors looking to simply park their cash for a while can seek out a CD lasting only a few months, keeping their money on hand while collecting rates well beyond a simple savings account.

This also presents an opportunity for CD ladders.

Ladder investing is the practice of staggering your CD investments in time-bound intervals. You open a series of short-, mid- and long-term accounts, creating a portfolio that is “laddered” over time. It allows you to mix some of the higher returns of a long-term investment with some of the liquidity of shorter-term options.

Bottom Line

In an era of higher interest rates, CDs have finally started to regain their value relative to inflation and other asset classes. This makes them a potentially good choice for short- and mid-term investors looking for a mix of security and growth.

