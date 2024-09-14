‘We’re missing out on life for you to hoard money’: Couple with $1M net worth struggles to balance responsibilities and conveniences. Ramit Sethi responds

For many young couples, the biggest challenge with money is that they’re saving too little and spending too much. But for 32-year-old Noor and 34-year-old Jibran, the issue is that they save too much.

On stage at a live event organized by financial guru Ramit Sethi, the couple revealed that they earn $250,000 in gross annual income and have a net worth of $919,000. However, the disciplined saving and investing habits that made them financially successful might also be making them unhappy.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

“We're making all this extra money, missing out on life, for you to hoard money that we’re not even going to spend,” Noor tells Jibran during the interview. Sethi believes their situation is a prime example of how over-optimizing household finances can lead to strained relationships.

Imbalance in household responsibilities

Jibran owns an event services company that he considers his first “child.” The family sacrificed many holidays and weekends as Jibran spent long hours establishing the business. His dedication to the venture also meant Noor was primarily responsible for raising their two children.

Noor estimates that the family saved $30,000 by avoiding the cost of child care, but Jibran’s refusal to pay for occasional food delivery and cleaning services has left her exhausted. “His life wasn't interrupted or as tiring as mine [because of child care] and nursing throughout the night and then signing on at night to work,” she says.

A report from the Pew Research Center found that women are contributing more to household income, but men are not contributing more to unpaid labor at home. The 2023 report found 45% of women earn the same or more than their husbands, but they still spend about 2 hours more than their partners on caregiving and roughly 2.5 hours more than their partners on household chores.

Story continues

Men had more time for leisure every week, with or without children in the equation.

Noor and Jibran can alleviate some of these issues by hiring helpers, which Sethi believes they can afford given their high income. However, Jibran’s commitment to financial restraint has made this difficult for them to consider.

Read more: Don’t leave your family unprotected — find life insurance coverage up to $2 million with no medical exam or blood test

Hustle culture gone too far

High-income couples with air-tight budgets and disciplined investment plans generally have a long-term goal in mind. But for Noor and Jibran, their objective seems hazy, centered only on accumulating money for the sake of accumulation.

Noor says Jibran is “laser-focused on the long-term goal, which I don't even know what that is because he doesn't want to retire early; he loves working. So I'm like, ‘What are we doing this for?’”

A 2022 survey conducted by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence found that so-called “hustle culture” or “workaholism” can have several negative consequences for mental health and increase the risk of burnout.

Meanwhile, Sethi says obsessive frugality is often counterproductive and can strain relationships, as is apparent in the case of Noor and Jibran. “It works for a while, but ultimately the idea that you can just simply grind it out eventually causes problems,” he says.

His solution is for them to have an honest conversation about their different perspectives on money and rebalance their relationship to evenly distribute work and leisure. Sethi points out that many couples struggle with shifts in their family dynamics around money and household responsibilities.

“And that's okay. That's natural,” he says. “But it's really hard to re-calibrate a relationship whether it be like, ‘Hey, I'm doing 75% of the household tasks’ or ‘I don't want to be the only one managing the money’ or ‘I don't like the way that we spend money, we spend too much or we save too much.’ To recalibrate is really hard.”

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.