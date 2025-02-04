Mirvish to bring jukebox musicals to Toronto in 2025/2026 season

TORONTO — Mirvish Productions is bringing a bevy of hit musicals to the Toronto stage as part of its main 2025/2026 subscriber season, including productions that celebrate the careers of Michael Jackson, Neil Diamond and pop super-producer Max Martin.

The theatre company says "MJ: The Musical" will run this September and October, while "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" will come to Toronto in April and May 2026.

Meanwhile, the celebration of Martin's work, "& Juliet," will return to the Mirvish stage for an open-ended run this December, more than three years after the production company hosted the show's North American premiere.

Mirvish will also mount a production of Canadian folk rocker Alan Doyle's musical "Tell Tale Harbour" this September, with Doyle set to star.

The season also includes "The Outsiders," which won last year's Tony Award for best musical and will arrive in Toronto in June 2026, and "Shucked," which lands in the city in March 2026.

Mirvish will also play host to "Some Like It Hot," the musical adaptation of the classic film, starting in February 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press