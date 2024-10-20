MinRes backs founder Chris Ellison after alleged tax evasion scheme

(Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources (MinRes) on Monday backed its managing director Chris Ellison following confirmation that the miner was investigating revelations that the executive was involved in an alleged offshore tax evasion scheme.

The Australian Financial Review had earlier reported that the board was investigating an alleged tax evasion scheme by the billionaire founder.

Ellison in a statement admitted he failed to make proper disclosures to the Australian Taxation Office about revenue transferred from businesses in Australia to certain offshore companies.

Ellison, who holds 11.5% stake in MinRes and is its biggest shareholder, said the matter was "a serious lapse of judgement."

The company has appointed an external legal counsel to investigate the matter and the investigation is well advanced, Mineral Resources said in a statement.

MinRes has full confidence in Ellison and his leadership of the executive team, it said.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)