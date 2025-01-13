Minister: Extremist scaremongering to suggest UK close to experiencing blackouts

An energy minister has accused Tory MPs of “extremist scaremongering” as he denied the UK was close to experiencing blackouts during the cold snap.

Michael Shanks said “at no point” was the prospect of blackouts a concern for the Government, despite warnings from energy giant Centrica that UK gas supplies fell to “concerningly low” levels with less than a week’s worth of demand for gas in store.

Mr Shanks also took aim at the Conservative benches after they claimed the UK was “closer than at any point in the last 15 years” to an energy shortage and suggested he should resign if the lights go out.

Energy minister Michael Shanks defended the Government in the Commons (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gas inventory levels have come under pressure from the cold weather conditions and the end of Russian gas pipeline supplies through Ukraine at the end of last month.

Mr Shanks, responding to an urgent question, told the House of Commons: “Energy security is a key priority for this Government, and at no time was there any concern about Britain’s energy system being able to meet demand. Our systems worked entirely as intended.”

He added: “We have sufficient gas supply and electricity capacity to meet demand this winter, due to our diverse and resilient system. While storage is an important flexibility tool in the gas system, our varied sources of gas supply mean the UK is less reliant than some other European countries with more limited supply options.”

Mr Shanks said the UK was able to use the UK continental shelf, and import energy from Norway.

He told MPs: “Gas storage is used throughout the year, but typically operates in winter to help meet peaks in demand through colder spells, storage levels are expected to fluctuate across the winter period. This is what happened last week following the severe cold weather.”

For the Tories, shadow energy minister Andrew Bowie said: “Many will not be aware of just how close this country came to an energy shortage, to blackouts, or demand control – closer than at any point in the last 15 years.”

He said gas storage levels last week were 26% lower than this time last year, and said the Government’s plans to decarbonise the electricity grid was “playing fast and loose with our ability to keep the lights on”.

Conservative MP Andrew Bowie criticised the Government’s energy policy (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Mr Bowie added: “This Government is rushing headlong into a renewable energy-dominated system, a Chinese renewable energy-dominated system. But ministers can’t escape the fact that when the wind does not blow, and the sun does not shine, wind turbines and solar panels will not keep the lights on in Britain.

“Be in no doubt that this Government’s ideological plans for our energy supply will leave the UK dependent on foreign imports, send bills soaring, and leave us teetering on the brink of blackouts.”

