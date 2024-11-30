MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) (Q3 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Overseas Growth and ...

Revenue: RMB12.28 billion, a 23% YoY increase.

China Revenue: RMB7.74 billion, a 40% YoY increase.

MINISO China Revenue: RMB7.03 billion, a 12% YoY increase.

TOP TOY Revenue: RMB700 million, a 43% YoY increase.

Overseas Revenue: RMB4.54 billion, a 41% YoY increase.

Directly Operated Overseas Revenue: RMB2.45 billion, a 64% YoY increase.

Distributor Market Revenue: RMB2.1 billion, a 22% YoY increase.

Gross Profit Margin: 44.1%, up by 3.7 percentage points.

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin: Close to 20%.

Adjusted Net Profit: RMB1.93 billion, a 40% YoY increase.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 25.3%.

Store Additions: 859 net new stores, including 324 in China, 449 overseas, and 86 TOP TOY stores.

Same-Store Sales: Low single-digit growth overall; mid-single-digit decline in China.

Operating Cash Flow: RMB2.03 billion.

Free Cash Flow: RMB1.47 billion.

Cash Reserves: Nearly RMB6.3 billion.

Dividend and Share Buybacks: Approximately RMB1.6 billion returned to shareholders year-to-date.

Release Date: November 29, 2024

Positive Points

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:MNSO) reported a 23% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching RMB12.28 billion for the first three quarters of 2024.

The company added 859 stores on a net basis, including significant expansions in both China and overseas markets.

Overseas revenue grew by 41%, with directly operated markets showing a 64% increase.

The company's gross profit margin improved by 3.7 percentage points to 44.1%, driven by a shift in revenue structure and successful IP strategy.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:MNSO) maintained a strong cash reserve of nearly RMB6.3 billion, providing financial stability and flexibility for future growth.

Negative Points

Same-store sales in China showed a mid-single-digit decline, reflecting challenges in the domestic retail environment.

Selling and administrative expenses increased by 54%, with selling expenses up by 63%, impacting overall profitability.

Inventory turnover days for overseas directly operated markets increased, indicating potential inefficiencies in inventory management.

The company faces potential risks from US tariff increases, which could impact cost structures despite efforts to mitigate through local sourcing.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:MNSO) is experiencing pressure in the offline retail sector, particularly in China, due to a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook for Q4, especially considering the current market conditions in China and the impact of the Double 11 sales festival? A: Jingjing Zhang, CFO, stated that they are confident in achieving their targets set at the beginning of the year. They expect Q4 topline growth to be around 25% to 30%, with overseas markets growing by 45% to 50%. In China, they anticipate a low-teens growth, despite the pressures faced in Q3. The company plans to expand its store network significantly, with 1,200 new stores globally by the end of the year.

