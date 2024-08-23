Advertisement
The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States

Nicole Spector
·13 min read
HAKINMHAN / iStock.com
HAKINMHAN / iStock.com

Millions of Americans are worried that they won’t have enough savings to comfortably retire, according to USA Today — and the concern is particularly severe among those over 50 years old. How much you should have saved for retirement depends on a few key factors including your location. Where you choose to spend your golden years is critical. Living in California will look drastically different costs-wise, than, say, living in Kansas.

Let’s break this all down. How much do you need in savings to afford a retirement in each U.S. state? GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey to find out.

To find out exactly how much you need to retire in each state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state, along with the cost-of-living index and more. Let’s explore.

West Virginia

  • Cost-of-living index: 83.8

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $48,451.48

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $26,014.24

  • How much savings you need to retire: $650,356

Oklahoma

  • Cost-of-living index: 86.4

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $49,954.75

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $27,517.51

  • How much savings you need to retire: $687,938

Kansas

  • Cost-of-living index: 87.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,475.11

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,037.87

  • How much savings you need to retire: $700,947

Alabama

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,937.66

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,500.42

  • How much savings you need to retire: $712,510

Mississippi

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,053.29

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,616.05

  • How much savings you need to retire: $715,401

Missouri

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.5

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69

  • How much savings you need to retire: $718,292

Arkansas

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.5

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69

  • How much savings you need to retire: $718,292

Iowa

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,094.02

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,656.78

  • How much savings you need to retire: $741,419

Tennessee

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41

  • How much savings you need to retire: $744,310

Indiana

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41

  • How much savings you need to retire: $744,310

Georgia

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,787.83

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,350.59

  • How much savings you need to retire: $758,765

Michigan

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.8

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,076.92

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,639.68

  • How much savings you need to retire: $765,992

Louisiana

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,250.38

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,813.14

  • How much savings you need to retire: $770,328

Texas

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.4

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,423.83

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,986.59

  • How much savings you need to retire: $774,665

Learn More: 2 Things Empty Nesters Should Stop Investing In To Boost Retirement Savings

Texas

Kentucky

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.6

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,539.47

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,102.23

  • How much savings you need to retire: $777,556

North Dakota

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.8

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,655.10

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,217.86

  • How much savings you need to retire: $780,447

Illinois

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,944.19

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,506.95

  • How much savings you need to retire: $787,674

Nebraska

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.4

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77

  • How much savings you need to retire: $789,119

South Dakota

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.4

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77

  • How much savings you need to retire: $789,119

New Mexico

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.6

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,117.65

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,680.41

  • How much savings you need to retire: $792,010

Ohio

  • Cost-of-living index: 94

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,348.92

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,911.68

  • How much savings you need to retire: $797,792

Montana

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.6

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,695.83

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,258.59

  • How much savings you need to retire: $806,465

Minnesota

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.8

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,811.46

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,374.22

  • How much savings you need to retire: $809,356

Wyoming

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,984.92

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,547.68

  • How much savings you need to retire: $813,692

Pennsylvania

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.6

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,274.01

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,836.77

  • How much savings you need to retire: $820,919

Wisconsin

  • Cost-of-living index: 97

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,083.46

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,646.22

  • How much savings you need to retire: $841,156

South Carolina

  • Cost-of-living index: 97.6

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,430.37

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,993.13

  • How much savings you need to retire: $849,828

North Carolina

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.5

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,950.73

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $34,513.49

  • How much savings you need to retire: $862,837

Delaware

  • Cost-of-living index: 100.9

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,338.36

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $35,901.12

  • How much savings you need to retire: $897,528

Idaho

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,454.00

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,016.76

  • How much savings you need to retire: $900,419

Virginia

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,569.63

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,132.39

  • How much savings you need to retire: $903,310

Colorado

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.8

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,858.72

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,421.48

  • How much savings you need to retire: $910,537

Nevada

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.7

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,379.09

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,941.85

  • How much savings you need to retire: $923,546

Utah

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.9

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,494.72

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,057.48

  • How much savings you need to retire: $926,437

Florida

  • Cost-of-living index: 103.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,610.36

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,173.12

  • How much savings you need to retire: $929,328

Arizona

  • Cost-of-living index: 110.5

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,888.89

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,451.65

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,036,291

Maine

  • Cost-of-living index: 111.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $64,351.43

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,914.19

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,047,855

Connecticut

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.2

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,449.98

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,012.74

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,075,318

Rhode Island

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.4

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,565.61

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,128.37

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,078,209

New Hampshire

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.6

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,681.25

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,244.01

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,081,100

New Jersey

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.7

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,739.07

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,301.83

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,082,546

Oregon

  • Cost-of-living index: 114.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,970.34

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,533.10

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,088,327

Vermont

  • Cost-of-living index: 114.7

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,317.25

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,880.01

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,097,000

Washington

  • Cost-of-living index: 115.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,548.52

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,111.28

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,102,782

Maryland

  • Cost-of-living index: 116.2

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,184.52

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,747.28

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,118,682

New York

  • Cost-of-living index: 123.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $71,173.96

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $48,736.72

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,218,418

Alaska

  • Cost-of-living index: 125.1

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $72,330.32

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $49,893.08

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,247,327

Massachusetts

  • Cost-of-living index: 144.3

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,431.37

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $60,994.13

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,524,853

California

  • Cost-of-living index: 145

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,836.10

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $61,398.86

  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,534,972

Hawaii

  • Cost-of-living index: 186.2

  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $107,657.12

  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $85,219.88

  • How much savings you need to retire: $2,130,497

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q1 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the June 2024 Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by four percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States