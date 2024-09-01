Advertisement
The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

Heather Taylor
·13 min read
andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

As the overall cost of living becomes more pricey and wages don’t keep up with skyrocketing home prices, many would-be buyers may feel frustrated at having their homeownership dreams sidelined.

However, there is some good news — even if your income is under $100,000 annually, there are 42 states where you can buy a home.

How did we find that out? GOBankingRates found each state’s average 2024 home value and average monthly mortgage assuming buyers would choose a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and make a 20% down payment with a 6.82% interest rate. From there, assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income, GOBankingRates found the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home in each state.

Ranked in order of states where you’d need the highest to lowest salaries to afford a home, here’s the minimum salary you need to earn to buy a home in 2024.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

51. Hawaii

  • 2024 average home value: $967,270

  • 20% down payment: $193,454

  • Loan amount: $773,816.01

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,055.01

  • Annual mortgage: $60,660.18

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $202,200.59

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. California

  • 2024 average home value: $785,333

  • 20% down payment: $157,066.65

  • Loan amount: $628,266.60

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,104.20

  • Annual mortgage: $49,250.42

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $164,168.07

zorazhuang / iStock.com
zorazhuang / iStock.com

49. District of Columbia (DC)

  • 2024 average home value: $718,017

  • 20% down payment: $143,603.38

  • Loan amount: $574,413.51

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,752.40

  • Annual mortgage: $45,028.82

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $150,096.08

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

48. Massachusetts

  • 2024 average home value: $615,963

  • 20% down payment: $123,192.52

  • Loan amount: $492,770.08

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,219.06

  • Annual mortgage: $38,628.72

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $128,762.39

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Washington

  • 2024 average home value: $589,240

  • 20% down payment: $117,847.99

  • Loan amount: $471,391.97

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,079.41

  • Annual mortgage: $36,952.87

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $123,176.22

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images
SWKrullImaging / Getty Images

46. Colorado

  • 2024 average home value: $550,945

  • 20% down payment: $110,188.90

  • Loan amount: $440,755.61

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,879.27

  • Annual mortgage: $34,551.25

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $115,170.84

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Utah

  • 2024 average home value: $519,376

  • 20% down payment: $103,875.13

  • Loan amount: $415,500.51

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,714.29

  • Annual mortgage: $32,571.48

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,571.61

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. New Jersey

  • 2024 average home value: $518,053

  • 20% down payment: $103,610.60

  • Loan amount: $414,442.38

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,707.38

  • Annual mortgage: $32,488.53

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,295.12

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

43. Oregon

  • 2024 average home value: $494,672

  • 20% down payment: $98,934.35

  • Loan amount: $395,737.41

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,585.19

  • Annual mortgage: $31,022.23

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $103,407.45

Pierre-Olivier Valiquette / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pierre-Olivier Valiquette / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. New Hampshire

  • 2024 average home value: $474,549

  • 20% down payment: $94,909.87

  • Loan amount: $379,639.47

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,480.03

  • Annual mortgage: $29,760.30

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $99,201

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Montana

  • 2024 average home value: $449,576

  • 20% down payment: $89,915.15

  • Loan amount: $359,660.62

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,349.51

  • Annual mortgage: $28,194.14

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,980.47

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

40. Rhode Island

  • 2024 average home value: $448,030

  • 20% down payment: $89,605.95

  • Loan amount: $358,423.82

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,341.43

  • Annual mortgage: $28,097.19

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,657.29

welcomia / Shutterstock.com
welcomia / Shutterstock.com

39. Idaho

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Nevada

  • 2024 average home value: $441,049

  • 20% down payment: $88,209.81

  • Loan amount: $352,839.23

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,304.95

  • Annual mortgage: $27,659.40

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $92,198.02

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Arizona

  • 2024 average home value: $436,020

  • 20% down payment: $87,204.04

  • Loan amount: $348,816.14

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,278.67

  • Annual mortgage: $27,344.03

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $91,146.77

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. New York

  • 2024 average home value: $427,542

  • 20% down payment: $85,508.46

  • Loan amount: $342,033.83

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,234.36

  • Annual mortgage: $26,812.36

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $89,374.53

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Maryland

  • 2024 average home value: $417,676

  • 20% down payment: $83,535.27

  • Loan amount: $334,141.09

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,182.80

  • Annual mortgage: $26,193.64

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $87,312.13

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

34. Florida

  • 2024 average home value: $409,179

  • 20% down payment: $81,835.74

  • Loan amount: $327,342.96

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,138.39

  • Annual mortgage: $25,660.73

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,535.76

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Connecticut

  • 2024 average home value: $408,726

  • 20% down payment: $81,745.12

  • Loan amount: $326,980.48

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,136.03

  • Annual mortgage: $25,632.31

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,441.04

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

32. Virginia

  • 2024 average home value: $382,770

  • 20% down payment: $76,553.94

  • Loan amount: $306,215.77

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,000.38

  • Annual mortgage: $24,004.55

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $80,015.16

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Maine

  • 2024 average home value: $378,605

  • 20% down payment: $75,721.10

  • Loan amount: $302,884.39

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,978.62

  • Annual mortgage: $23,743.40

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $79,144.66

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Vermont

  • 2024 average home value: $376,350

  • 20% down payment: $75,269.90

  • Loan amount: $301,079.61

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,966.83

  • Annual mortgage: $23,601.92

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $78,673.06

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

29. Delaware

  • 2024 average home value: $371,809

  • 20% down payment: $74,361.77

  • Loan amount: $297,447.07

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,943.10

  • Annual mortgage: $23,317.16

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $77,723.87

krisbasonphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
krisbasonphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Alaska

  • 2024 average home value: $362,178

  • 20% down payment: $72,435.50

  • Loan amount: $289,742.01

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,892.76

  • Annual mortgage: $22,713.15

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $75,710.51

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Wyoming

  • 2024 average home value: $333,617

  • 20% down payment: $66,723.43

  • Loan amount: $266,893.71

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,743.50

  • Annual mortgage: $20,922.05

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $69,740.18

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images
LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

26. Minnesota

  • 2024 average home value: $328,582

  • 20% down payment: $65,716.41

  • Loan amount: $262,865.66

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,717.19

  • Annual mortgage: $20,606.29

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $68,687.63

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

25. North Carolina

  • 2024 average home value: $323,913

  • 20% down payment: $64,782.67

  • Loan amount: $259,130.69

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,692.79

  • Annual mortgage: $20,313.50

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,711.68

RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Georgia

  • 2024 average home value: $323,033

  • 20% down payment: $64,606.64

  • Loan amount: $258,426.54

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,688.19

  • Annual mortgage: $20,258.30

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,527.68

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

23. Tennessee

  • 2024 average home value: $310,011

  • 20% down payment: $62,002.24

  • Loan amount: $248,008.95

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,620.14

  • Annual mortgage: $19,441.66

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $64,805.53

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

22. Texas

  • 2024 average home value: $299,337

  • 20% down payment: $59,867.32

  • Loan amount: $239,469.29

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,564.35

  • Annual mortgage: $18,772.23

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $62,574.09

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. New Mexico

  • 2024 average home value: $293,497

  • 20% down payment: $58,699.33

  • Loan amount: $234,797.31

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,533.83

  • Annual mortgage: $18,405.99

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $61,353.28

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. South Dakota

  • 2024 average home value: $310,011

  • 20% down payment: $62,002.24

  • Loan amount: $248,008.95

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,620.14

  • Annual mortgage: $19,441.66

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $64,805.53

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. South Carolina

  • 2024 average home value: $288,972

  • 20% down payment: $57,794.31

  • Loan amount: $231,177.22

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,510.18

  • Annual mortgage: $18,122.20

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,407.34

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Wisconsin

  • 2024 average home value: $288,799

  • 20% down payment: $57,759.78

  • Loan amount: $231,039.10

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,509.28

  • Annual mortgage: $18,111.38

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,371.25

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Pennsylvania

  • 2024 average home value: $256,401

  • 20% down payment: $51,280.28

  • Loan amount: $205,121.11

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,339.97

  • Annual mortgage: $16,079.64

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,598.80

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

16. Illinois

  • 2024 average home value: $254,709

  • 20% down payment: $50,941.71

  • Loan amount: $203,766.85

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,331.12

  • Annual mortgage: $15,973.48

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,244.93

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

15. North Dakota

  • 2024 average home value: $252,382

  • 20% down payment: $50,476.30

  • Loan amount: $201,905.21

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,318.96

  • Annual mortgage: $15,827.54

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,758.47

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Nebraska

  • 2024 average home value: $251,535

  • 20% down payment: $50,306.90

  • Loan amount: $201,227.60

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,314.54

  • Annual mortgage: $15,774.42

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,581.41

Stephen Emlund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stephen Emlund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Missouri

  • 2024 average home value: $238,808

  • 20% down payment: $47,761.55

  • Loan amount: $191,046.19

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,248.02

  • Annual mortgage: $14,976.29

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $49,920.98

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

12. Indiana

  • 2024 average home value: $231,278

  • 20% down payment: $46,255.59

  • Loan amount: $185,022.36

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,208.67

  • Annual mortgage: $14,504.08

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,346.93

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Michigan

  • 2024 average home value: $230,125

  • 20% down payment: $46,025.03

  • Loan amount: $184,100.13

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,202.65

  • Annual mortgage: $14,431.79

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,105.95

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Ohio

  • 2024 average home value: $218,535

  • 20% down payment: $43,707.07

  • Loan amount: $174,828.27

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,142.08

  • Annual mortgage: $13,704.95

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,683.18

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images
Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

9. Alabama

  • 2024 average home value: $218,004

  • 20% down payment: $43,600.75

  • Loan amount: $174,402.99

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,139.30

  • Annual mortgage: $13,671.62

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,572.06

gnagel / Getty Images
gnagel / Getty Images

8. Kansas

  • 2024 average home value: $217,817

  • 20% down payment: $43,563.35

  • Loan amount: $174,253.38

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,138.32

  • Annual mortgage: $13,659.89

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,532.96

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Iowa

  • 2024 average home value: $212,367

  • 20% down payment: $42,473.40

  • Loan amount: $169,893.59

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,109.84

  • Annual mortgage: $13,318.12

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $44,393.74

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

6. Oklahoma

  • 2024 average home value: $200,153

  • 20% down payment: $40,030.57

  • Loan amount: $160,122.28

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,046.01

  • Annual mortgage: $12,552.14

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,840.46

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Arkansas

  • 2024 average home value: $198,364

  • 20% down payment: $39,672.80

  • Loan amount: $158,691.21

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,036.66

  • Annual mortgage: $12,439.96

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,466.52

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

4. Kentucky

  • 2024 average home value: $196,412

  • 20% down payment: $39,282.42

  • Loan amount: $157,129.67

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,026.46

  • Annual mortgage: $12,317.55

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,058.48

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Louisiana

  • 2024 average home value: $195,240

  • 20% down payment: $39,047.98

  • Loan amount: $156,191.93

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,020.34

  • Annual mortgage: $12,244.03

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $40,813.45

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Mississippi

  • 2024 average home value: $170,653

  • 20% down payment: $34,130.66

  • Loan amount: $136,522.65

  • Monthly mortgage: $891.85

  • Annual mortgage: $10,702.14

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $35,673.80

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. West Virginia

  • 2024 average home value: $155,080

  • 20% down payment: $31,016.07

  • Loan amount: $124,064.28

  • Monthly mortgage: $810.46

  • Annual mortgage: $9,725.52

  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $32,418.39

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the (1) average 2024 home value for each state. GOBankingRates then found the average monthly mortgage by using the following assumptions: a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment with a rate of 6.82% as sourced from Freddie Mac for April 4, 2024, and there was no P&I, HOA fees, or property tax included. With the monthly mortgage rate found, GOBankingRates was able to find the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford the home by assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States