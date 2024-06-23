What is the minimum pension contribution for workers?

Workplace

More than 10 million people have started saving into a workplace pension since the 2012 rule change which meant workers started to be enrolled automatically.

Before the introduction of “auto-enrolment” too many people were not saving enough for retirement, meaning they risked running out of money after they stopped working.

While millions more are now saving for their twilight years, the minimum level of contributions mandated by the Government is unlikely to be enough to see most people through two decades or more – even accounting for the state pension.

This guide will explain how much the minimum pension contributions are and why it is important to make them. This guide refers to defined contribution pensions, which outside the public sector are now almost ubiquitous.

How do workplace pensions work?

A workplace pension is a scheme which allows you to save for retirement and is provided by your employer – usually via an external pensions provider.

You will pay a percentage of your salary into your pension each month and your employer will also contribute a percentage. Your contributions are made before tax meaning you also benefit from tax relief, boosting the amount you save.

Your employer is legally required to enrol you into a workplace pension if you satisfy the following criteria:

You are classed as a “worker”

You are between 22-years-old and the state pension age (currently 66 for men and women, but due to rise to 67 between 2026-2028)

You earn at least £10,000 a year

You work in the UK (for at least most of the time)

There are certain situations where someone in these circumstances does not need to be automatically enrolled, but these cases are rare.

You are allowed to opt out of the pension scheme, but your employer is not allowed to encourage you to do so or put any pressure on you.

What is the minimum pension contribution?

The total minimum contribution to a workplace pension is 8pc of your salary. This is made up of a 5pc contribution from the employee (you) and a 3pc contribution from the employer.

The contributions are calculated on your annual earnings between £6,240 and £50,270 and include bonuses, overtime and statutory sick pay.

The Government also “tops up” your contributions through the medium of tax relief at your marginal rate – 20pc for basic-rate taxpayers and 40pc for higher-rate taxpayers. If you pay additional-rate tax it’s 45pc. Even if you do not pay income tax, then you should still receive a payment to compensate for this.

While 8pc is the minimum pension contribution, many employers offer enhanced pension schemes with higher contributions. They might match your 5pc contribution, for a total contribution of 10pc, for example.

Some may even be more generous. Check with your employer or pension provider for the details of your scheme.

Why is it important to make the minimum pension contributions?

It is very important to make at least the minimum contribution to your pension as soon as you can afford to.

The younger you start to save for retirement, the longer you will have to make future contributions, and for your money to grow. The power of compound interest means that the earlier you start, the larger pot you will have to retire with.

The Pension and Lifetime Savings Association estimates retirees currently need at least £14,400 a year in income to maintain a basic lifestyle in retirement. Even just a “moderate” lifestyle would require £31,300 a year.

With the full state pension currently worth £11,502 a year, that is a large shortfall required from other pension schemes.

If you fail to start making contributions early, you could find that you have to continue working past retirement age.

How to calculate your minimum contributions?

You can see how much your minimum contributions will be by using this calculator provided by MoneyHelper.

Using the average UK salary of £34,963 and assuming contributions at the minimum level (5pc from the employee and 3pc from the employer) that equates to monthly contributions of £191.49 – or £2,297.84 over the course of a year.

FAQs

What happens if I don’t meet the criteria for the minimum contributions?

Most people who are in work will satisfy the criteria for automatic enrolment as they will earn more than £10,000 a year. However, those who do not meet this amount (perhaps due to working part-time, or having multiple jobs) can still request to join the scheme.

If you earn less than £6,240 a year, then your employer must allow you to enrol onto the scheme, but is not required to contribute. If you earn between £6,240 and £10,000, then you won’t be automatically opted in but you can choose to join, and your employer must make the minimum contributions.

Can I contribute more than the minimum?

Yes, you can contribute as much to your pension as you wish. This will help you boost your retirement savings. There could be an additional benefit to paying more than the minimum if your employer agrees to match your contributions beyond the minimum level.

Note that the maximum amount you can contribute to a pension before you have to pay tax is £60,000 or 100pc of your annual income, whichever is lower.

How much pension contribution is normal?

There is no “normal” amount to pay into a pension – but you should start saving as soon as you can afford to.

One popular rule of thumb is to take the age you are when you start saving and divide it by two, and use this as a guide to how much to save. However, this strategy could still leave you short in retirement if you stick to it too stringently – so it is often best to contribute as much as you can.

Where can I find help?

Telegraph Money has a wealth of pension advice available to help you – whether you’re looking to retire early, considering deferring your state pension, or want to check our drawdown calculator to see how long your savings will last.

There is also impartial advice available at MoneyHelper.