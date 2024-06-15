Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 72,797 Shares

On June 14, 2024, Jon Congleton, CEO of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS), executed a sale of 72,797 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 976,271 shares of the company.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) is focused on developing targeted therapies for cardiovascular and kidney diseases. The company's approach aims to address the underlying causes of these conditions with precision medicine.

The shares were sold at a price of $12.7 each, placing the market cap of the company at approximately $624.579 million. This transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year where Jon Congleton has sold a total of 72,797 shares and purchased 10,750 shares.

The insider transaction history at Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) shows a balance of insider activities over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to investors keeping track of insider trends.

Valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are essential for assessing the stock's current valuation. Investors might also consider the GF Value to determine if the stock is trading at a fair value.

This insider sell event is a part of the ongoing financial activities within Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) that stakeholders may want to consider as part of their investment decision-making process.

