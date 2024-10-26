Minerals Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$524.7m (down 4.2% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: US$46.7m (up from US$19.2m loss in 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 8.9% (up from net loss in 3Q 2023). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: US$1.46 (up from US$0.59 loss in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Minerals Technologies Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 2.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.7% growth forecast for the Chemicals industry in the US.

Performance of the American Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are down 4.5% from a week ago.

Valuation

