Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Performance and ...

Release Date: February 07, 2025

Energy costs were higher than last year, with some timing impacts expected in passing these costs through to customers.

Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment were impacted by softening in steel and foundry markets, leading to lower sales in high-temperature technologies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are your expectations for fiscal '25 operating margins, and where do you see margins heading over the next 2 to 3 years? A: Erik Aldag, CFO, stated that they expect to maintain or improve upon the 15% operating margin achieved in 2024. They anticipate margins to build through the quarters, starting with around 14% in Q1 due to seasonality, and potentially increasing in Q2 and Q3. While there is some uncertainty in end markets, they are confident in maintaining the 15% margin, with potential for higher margins depending on market conditions and volume leverage.

Q: What is needed to drive sustained growth in the Consumer & Specialties segment, and when can mid-single-digit growth be expected? A: CEO Douglas Dietrich mentioned that they expect 4% to 8% growth in Consumer & Specialties for 2025, driven by new products in pet care, market share gains in Asia, and demand for renewable fuels. The segment's growth is expected to be bolstered by high-margin businesses like Animal Health and Bleaching Earth. Over time, as these businesses become a larger part of the portfolio, they anticipate achieving mid-single-digit growth.

Q: What is the outlook for capital allocation and the M&A pipeline? A: Douglas Dietrich explained that the company has a strong balance sheet, allowing for optionality in capital allocation. They plan to continue executing their $200 million share repurchase program and aim to return half of their free cash flow to shareholders. Additionally, they are open to bolt-on acquisitions across all four product lines, focusing on new geographies, reserves, technologies, and environmental and consumer products.

Q: Can you provide details on the large new FLUORO-SORB project in the Northeast? A: Brett Argirakis, Group President of Engineered Solutions, shared that the project is a full-scale drinking water program set to start in the coming months. It involves high-volume application of FLUORO-SORB and is part of a broader effort to target opportunities in drinking water, landfill, wastewater, and soil and groundwater remediation.

Q: What are the major drivers of margin pressure in the first quarter guidance? A: Erik Aldag noted that the margin pressure is primarily due to mix impacts, with softer markets in high-margin areas like high-temperature technologies. Energy rates are slightly higher, and there may be a timing impact in passing these costs through to customers. However, margins are expected to build through the year, with Q4 and Q1 typically being the softest due to seasonality.

