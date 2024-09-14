Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    23,568.65
    +93.51 (+0.40%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,626.02
    +30.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • DOW

    41,393.78
    +297.01 (+0.72%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7361
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.24
    +0.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    81,589.43
    +2,800.79 (+3.55%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.79
    +0.02 (+2.73%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,606.20
    +25.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,182.49
    +53.06 (+2.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6500
    -0.0300 (-0.82%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,683.98
    +114.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.56
    -0.51 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,273.09
    +32.12 (+0.39%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,581.76
    -251.51 (-0.68%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6643
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA Reports First Half 2024 Earnings

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA (FRA:MUT) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €75.5m (up 5.1% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: €3.39m (up 255% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 4.5% (up from 1.3% in 1H 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.