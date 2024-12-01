Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) on No Deep Dives’s Substack by jefke. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on TIGO. Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)'s share was trading at $25.61 as of Nov 26th. TIGO’s trailing and forward P/E were 27.89 and 8.48 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

Millicom (TIGO) recently completed its long-anticipated tower sale-leaseback (SLB), a move that has been speculated on by investors for years. However, despite the announcement, the stock barely reacted, raising the question of whether the catalyst had already been priced in or if the market's expectations were too high. While the immediate stock response might be disappointing, the real focus should be on the long-term outlook for Millicom, which remains positive, with the tower deal serving as a key step in unlocking future value.

The sale of over 7,000 towers for approximately $975 million brings immediate cash flow to Millicom, but the company will now have to pay lease costs, which will slightly affect its free cash flow (FCF). The deal removes the operational expenses and capital expenditures associated with maintaining and expanding the tower portfolio, allowing Millicom to focus on its core business while receiving upfront cash to bolster its balance sheet. By selling these towers to infrastructure investors like SBA Communications (SBAC), Millicom benefits from the higher valuation multiples that these buyers are willing to pay for telecom infrastructure, which is typically higher than what the broader market would assign to a telecom operator. This creates a situation of multiple arbitrage—Millicom gets to sell the towers at a premium and then potentially repurchase its own shares at a lower multiple, boosting shareholder value. For instance, after the sale, if Millicom uses $800 million of the proceeds to buy back around 30 million shares, it would permanently increase its FCF per share by about 13%, from $3.79 to $4.31, despite a $40 million annual reduction in FCF.

However, this transaction is not without risks. The sale exposes Millicom to the possibility of more competition, as SBAC will open the towers to other operators, potentially affecting Millicom’s market position. Additionally, the company will face ongoing lease obligations, which could limit flexibility during economic downturns compared to owning the assets outright. Despite these potential drawbacks, the immediate financial benefits from the upfront cash and the reduction in capital expenditures are likely to outweigh the longer-term risks.

